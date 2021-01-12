Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of filmmaker Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee, are the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors, announced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Tuesday. This marks the first time in the show’s history that two siblings of color have been given the title. Jackson is the first Black male ambassador.

“For me, honestly as a first Black [male] ambassador, I was amazed, honored, so honored,” Jackson told WWD over the phone, following a virtual announcement ceremony. “But also at the same time realized, looked at it and just thought, ‘Wow it really took this long for them to have a first Black male ambassador.’ At the same time, I’m honored to be the first, and I hope the first of many more.”

“I think at this point in time, it’s right that we are doing it together as the first siblings of color,” added Satchel. “With [Black Lives Matter], seeing everything that’s happened over the summer, there is a push for equality. There’s a push for representation, and so it only makes sense that we’re having that this year at the Golden Globes.”

As a tradition every year, Golden Globe Ambassadors — the offspring of notable Hollywood figures — assist the award show and raise awareness of a charitable organization of their choice. Satchel has chosen Callen-Lorde, which provides health care to LGBTQIA+ communities, while Jackson picked Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which works to empower youth. HFPA will be donating $25,000 to each cause.

View Gallery Related Gallery The Year of Ox Capsules Collections

“We are so excited to represent the HFPA in our roles as ambassadors, while also honoring our parents’ legacy in film and television,” said Satchel, 26, during the online event alongside Jackson, 23. Satchel has worked as the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine, and Jackson is a fashion designer with collaborations that include Brand Jordan. Both are also filmmakers and consider themselves artists, first and foremost.

Spike Lee, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, also appeared on screen with Tonya Lewis Lee, to congratulate the two on the accomplishment and for using their voices to raise awareness on the social causes.

“Have fun, have fun!” concluded Spike Lee in the video.

Past Golden Globe Ambassadors have included Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, and Laura Dern, daughter of Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. Last year’s ambassadors were Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of two-time Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosnan.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are expected to air live on Feb. 28 on NBC from The Beverly Hilton, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.