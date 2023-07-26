Savile Row Tailor Edward Sexton Dies at 80

LONDON — Edward Sexton, the tailor who dressed The Beatles and shook up Savile Row with his bright colors and counterculture flair, has died aged 80 following a short illness.

Sexton famously set up shop with business partner Tommy Nutter in 1969, bringing an air of rebellious glamour to a street long synonymous with starched shirts and tradition.

He spoke to the press, dressed his windows in statement jackets and dressed three of the Beatles for the “Abbey Road” jacket cover. He would continue to make suits for Paul McCartney long after he left the band.

Stella McCartney later worked as an apprentice in his shop, and Sexton’s style has long influenced her collections.

Sexton helped McCartney with her graduate fashion show which was modelled by Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Yasmin Le Bon, and she repaid the favor by tapping Sexton as a consultant for Chloé when she was creative director there.

“Edward was a true talent and one of the few, true pattern cutting Savile Row creatives who had a business founded in craft and technical ability. So few have that or have ever had it. Sadly, it’s a dying trade,” McCartney told WWD.

“My years spent as an apprentice to Edward were some of the most memorable and valuable in my career. He made my Saint Martins degree suits, and Naomi has never looked cooler. He was so much fun, a cheeky ‘live life in the moment’ man. What a sad day for British bespoke tailoring. Rock on Edward. I will never forget you,” she said.

Sexton’s and Nutter’s Savile Row store closed for good in 1990, although Sexton returned to the street last year, opening a shop at number 35.

“Edward always used to say that [Savile Row] was quite gossipy because it’s a small community and everyone knows each other, but actually what we have felt is that everyone is so happy to have us returning,” Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, creative director of the brand, told WWD last October.

Sexton and Sebag-Montefiore preserved the original maverick spirit of the shop, updating it for the 21st Century.

“We’ve got an edge, but we’re still an establishment, the same as the Beatles and Rolling Stones. It’s classic British quality craft, but rebellious by knowing – and choosing – to break the rules in a meaningful way,” added Sebag-Montefiore.

He said that since Sexton landed back on Savile Row the house has noticed that clients are finding joy in dressing up. They’re ordering velvet jackets in different colors and asking for silk shirts, and separates with interesting textures.

Edward Sexton’s new shop on Savile Row Courtesy of Edward Sexton

Sexton was born in Dagenham, east London, to a family well familiar with a needle and thread. His uncles, aunts and cousins working as tailors and seamstresses.

He learned his trade early, leaving school at the age of 15 to work with Lew Rose in a workshop on the Commercial Road in London’s East End. His father had advised him to pick a trade, as there would “always be work for people with practical skills.”

There, Sexton trained as a cutter, learning to make bespoke garments there before heading west to Savile Row where he worked with the equestrian tailor Harry Hall. Hall’s elaborate peacock style, flair and cut had a big influence on Sexton’s later work.

In 1962, Sexton moved to Kilgour, French & Stanbury, where he worked under Fred Stanbury, a celebrity tailor of the day. Stanbury had introduced lightweight Continental European tailoring techniques, and it was there that Sexton started to define his own style.

In 1966, he moved to Donaldson, Williams & G. Ward, which is where he met Nutter. They would later open Nutter’s of Savile Row, with Sexton as head cutter.

“Nutters,” as it was then known, was an outlier on the street.

It was the first Savile Row tailor to have an open window, meaning the interior of the shop and mannequins were visible from the street. Until then, the Savile Row shops were like private clubs, and only clients were permitted to cross the threshold.

By contrast, anyone could have a look into Nutters. And, boy, did they get an eyeful.

Edward Sexton’s new shop at 35 Savile Row. Courtesy of Edward Sexton

The interiors were filled with chocolate carpets and mirrored walls recovered from a demolished stately home in west London. Tuxedos were on display in trashcans, and there was a chorus line of stuffed rats wearing diamond chokers.

There, Sexton further refined his look, becoming known for architectural jackets and contrasting checks which appealed to a clientele that came to include Mick and Bianca Jagger, Andy Warhol, Kerry Packer, Sir Hardy Amies, Twiggy, David Bowie, Roger Moore, Elton John and Manolo Blahnik.

In 1976, Nutter’s of Savile Row was renamed Edward Sexton, and he would continue to have a close association with music industry figures.

Sexton enjoyed a close association with the music industry. In addition to Paul McCartney, he created suits for Annie Lennox, Tinie Tempah and Mark Ronson.

More recently, Sexton created the wardrobe for Harry Styles‘ global solo tour in 2017, for Jarvis Cocker’s reformation of Pulp tour and for Rick Astley’s 2023 Glastonbury set.

Sexton is survived by his wife Joan, three children and grandchildren, one of whom works at his Savile Row shop.