“It’s not like I’m a triathlete by any means, but once in a while, I roll out of bed and do it,” said Scott Eastwood, catching up ahead of the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sept. 14. “I haven’t [worked out],” he said with a laugh. “I’m gonna get my ass kicked, but I’m looking forward to it.”

This marks the 23rd year that the American apparel brand, founded in 1983, is the official merchandise partner for the annual event, which is in its 33rd year and raises funds for pediatric cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Los Angeles.

The course features a 1.5-kilometer swim in the Pacific Ocean, a 40-kilometer bike course along the Pacific Coast Highway and a 10-kilometer run on pavement and blacktop along Zuma Beach in Malibu. But Eastwood is no slouch; he’s done the race before, and he stays in shape. After all, the young actor is Hollywood royalty (the son of Clint Eastwood) with heartthrob status, and he often takes on action-packed roles. Recently, there was 2017’s “Overdrive” and 2018’s “Pacific Rim Uprising” and “The Outpost” is out in October, in which he plays a soldier in combat with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

“It was a great experience,” he said of shooting the film alongside Orlando Bloom. “We were in Bulgaria, which is a great country. [I] worked with great actors, a great crew, a really great director, Ron Lurie.”

Next, the 33-year-old actor will be filming “The Manuscript,” directed by Nick Cassavetes and costarring Jamie Foxx and French actor Jean Reno.

“I tend to like stories that aren’t negative,” he shared of the projects he’s drawn to. “Or, stories that at least have some type of storyline that make people feel something positive.”

Eastwood’s interest in American fashion is wide-ranging, as it turns out — spanning from the longtime charity work done by sportswear giant Nautica to the ambitions for his new start-up, Made Here, which launches mid-September with boxers and socks.

“It’s all products made in the USA,” Eastwood said of his venture with partner Dane Chapin. “Everything I seem to be purchasing or wearing, whether it’s apparel or something from Amazon, everything seems to be manufactured in a different country.”

“I think it’s important to be supporting your fellow neighbor, people that live in this country, have jobs in this country,” he continued. He plans to expand into other categories. “The fact of the matter is, American manufacturing is still alive and well, and we forget that because people go to other countries to make things for much cheaper. Across the nation, there are a ton of manufacturing facilities, across a ton of product lines, and I think it’s important to celebrate that, to celebrate the American worker.”

The same desire to give back is what drew him to the Nautica Malibu Triathlon.

“Every time you go to these events, it gives you some perspective,” he said. “You get to see some of the kids that are going through a terminal illness. It gives you some perspective that life is short and whatever your problems are, there’s always people, kids out there that have it a lot worse than you do. It’s always good to feel that perspective.”

“Given the challenges that the [Malibu] community has had to overcome makes it particularly special,” said Natasha Fishman, executive vice president of marketing for Authentic Brands Group, noting the area’s recent wildfires. Authentic Brands Group acquired Nautica in May of 2018.

“This year is particularly sharp,” Fishman said of the Nautica uniforms that the racers will be sporting. The merchandise includes T-shirts and biker shorts designed for the competition. “[They’re] blue and accented with red and yellow, Nautica’s core colors. It takes a page out of the Nautica brand ethos, as well as what’s happening right now from a trend’s perspective. Biker shorts are trending right now in fashion, so no time like the present to be outfitting our athletes.”

The brand is embracing its core audience, while continuing to expand, she shared. Upcoming initiatives include a New York City pop-up at the Manhattan Mall on 33rd Street in mid-September to showcase Nautica Jeans Co., a throwback line of denim and lifestyle apparel that was launched in the Nineties.

“We took a page out of that retro appeal and put it through a more modern lens and are launching to market this fall…,” she said. “It taps into a heritage consumer, but it also is designed to really appeal to a more youthful audience.”