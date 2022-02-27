Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January.



Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course, they brought major fashion back to the red carpet.

Above are all the looks you need to see from this year’s big event.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees include:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”