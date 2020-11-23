Actor Christian Serratos is best known so far for her role in “The Walking Dead,” but she’s about to become a lot more recognizable to the masses when she takes on the role of Selena in Netflix’s upcoming “Selena: The Series,” which premieres on Netflix Dec. 4.

Prior to the show’s debut, she attended the American Music Awards Sunday night, wearing a Tom Ford gown and Forevermark jewels selected for her by her “image architect” Law Roach.

“The dress is my favorite dress from that collection,” Roach, who has worked with Serratos since 2019, said over the phone. “As a stylist when you fall in love with something, you hope that the right girl and the right event comes along so that you can get the dress and style it. And she was the right girl. She’s stunning and I think Tom Ford noticed how stunning she was. It just felt right; she feels like the Tom Ford aesthetic. It was a really good collaboration.”

Roach, who has been back at work in the COVID-19 era since styling Zendaya for her InStyle September issue cover, worked with Serratos in the studio at his home for socially distanced fittings leading up to the big night.

“We are very careful about the restrictions. In the fitting she and I are as far away as possible, we wear masks, etc.,” he says.

Though the “Selena” project will be her biggest role to date, Roach says it hasn’t informed the way they’re approaching her looks; the goal remains the same no matter what.

“It’s about whatever gives her goosebumps. You know the dress when it slides on the body,” he says.

And Roach promises she is one to watch in the fashion space.

“I’m excited about her. She’s inherently sexy, without even trying. She has it all. She’s gorgeous, she just has this thing — and you know I’ve dressed a lot of girls — and she just has this innate, undeniable sex appeal. I don’t think there are any girls out right now that have that.”