Two years into her design partnership with Coach, Selena Gomez says the American brand’s values keep her highly engaged. “Their authenticity and willingness to be flexible,” she said at its spring 2019 show after a long embrace with the artist Petra Collins, who sat next to her in the front row. “They really allowed me to go in with the entire brand, and that was very trusting of them. I also love Stuart [Vevers’] heart, so as much as he’s a genius with what he’s done with the brand, it’s more that he’s a good person and they let me do my thing.”

Selenators — a cluster of whom waited outside the Coach show to catch a glimpse of the pop star — will be pleased to know that Gomez is focused on her music. Videos for new songs are to be released within the next month, according to Gomez. After the Coach show, her only NYFW stop, she’s going straight back to L.A. to tie up some loose ends with the record.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell, who famously shot Vogue’s September cover of Beyoncé, sat next to Anna Wintour. They made small talk about whether he was attending any more shows, and the U.S. Open. “Did you hear Serena got fined?” Mitchell asked Wintour, who somberly nodded and said, “It was a very unfortunate situation.”

Derek Blasberg, with Carine Roitfeld on his arm, entered the show and took his seat. K$ace, the rapper and YouTube star, was led to his spot by a publicist.

“Damn, y’all snapped,” he remarked, checking out the huge dinosaur made of scrap metal that was the centerpiece of the runway.

Bria Vinaite took photos in the entryway, then stopped to reminisce about her recent trip to New York City with her “Florida Project” costar Brooklynn Prince.

“I just went to see the ‘SpongeBob’ musical with her last month and we had so much fun,” she said, adding that she and Prince keep in close touch. “It was honestly, I think, the best activity you could do with a child. She was feeling all the songs and everything. We got milkshakes at Junior’s right before.”

Rapper GoldLink perched next to Lakeith Stanfield, who wore a beanie with a silver safety pin clipped onto the front of it. When asked about his hometown of D.C., GoldLink talked about the greater Washington metropolitan area, colloquially known as the DMV.

“The people, how it’s set up and the uniqueness of the community are really what inspires me, because there’s no place like it,” he said. “Even, for example, it’s a district, while everything else is a state. It’s special.”

Stanfield kept to himself, mostly, but did remark that he’s going into press for “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” another installation in the “Millennium” series. “I’m looking forward to getting that out,” he said.

As far as someone he’d love to collaborate with, Stanfield said this: “Jordan Peele, again. Maybe.”

