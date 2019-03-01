TV MOM: What’s it like to play a mom when you don’t actually have any kids yourself?

“It’s great, but I want little babies so bad now,” said Shailene Woodley, who plays young mother Jane Chapman in HBO television series “Big Little Lies,” at the Balmain show on Friday.

“Although the best thing about playing a mom on TV is you get to send them home at the end of the day with their real parents,” she added.

The 27-year-old actress, who stars in the drama alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, was excited to have worked with Meryl Streep, who joined the cast for season two.

“It was exactly as you would imagine working with Meryl Streep to be; she’s a legend for a reason,” Woodley said. “The woman can act her face off.”

Her dedication was the thing that most impressed the “Divergent” star. “She really is a master of her craft,” she said. “That’s sort of a lost art in acting these days, so working with her was a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do and showed me how to grow that skill set.”

Season two of “Big Little Lies” will start screening in June.