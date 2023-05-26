Attending Louis Vuitton’s Cruise Show With Shay Mitchell

This week, Louis Vuitton held its cruise 2024 show in the rain at the Isola Bella Borromeo Palazzo, in front of an audience that included Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Alicia Vikander, Catherine Deneuve, Loius & The Yakuza, Gemma Chan, Stacy Martin, Noémie Merlant, Marina Foïs, Eileen Gu, Phoebe Dynevor, Urassaya Sperbund, Victoria Song, Samara Weaving, Chiara Ferragni, Agathe Rousselle, Koki, Rola, Dew Jirawat, Elaine Zhong, Jaden Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Ava DuVernay, Thuso Mbedu, Mia Wasikowska, Emma Laird, Kerry Condon, Felix, Nico Parker, Hannah Einbinder, Shay Mitchell, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco and more.

For the occasion, Mitchell, known for “Pretty Little Liars” and “You,” opted for a white button-up dress paired with Louis Vuitton’s Go14 handbag and a pair of black sunglasses.

“We loved this white dress because it’s so classic — you can dress it up or down,” Mitchell says of her look. “We styled the dress with black tights and a pair of pointed-toe pumps to create more of a night-time look.”

The show was accessible only by boat, which was a first for the actress.

“We all walked to the pier with our matching umbrellas to board the boat and head to the show. I’ve never taken a boat to a fashion show before, so we had to document the ride with a mini photo shoot,” she said.

The collection only further cemented her as a fan of Nicolas Ghesquiere.

“Nicolas’ designs continue to blow me away season after season,” she says. “The sheer dresses that closed the show were my absolute favorite pieces in the collection. I loved how the location Isola Bella really set the stage for his cruise collection. It connected so well.”

