“Shrinking,” the new Apple TV+ show that debuted Jan. 27, sees breakout star Lukita Maxwell making her mark alongside legendary actors Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. For the show’s premiere, Maxwell chose an outfit by emerging New York brand Puppets & Puppets and got ready with some help from her cat Roscoe. Below, she shares photos and behind-the-scenes notes from her big night.

Courtesy of Lukita Maxwell