Catching Up With New York’s Newest Resident, Sistine Stallone

New York is always a good idea — so thought Sistine Stallone earlier this year when she made an impromptu move from her hometown of Los Angeles.

“I feel like everyone always says the grass is always greener. We grew up in L.A. and we just wanted a whole life change, culture shock,” she says. “In your mid-20s everyone says now is when you have to do it. We just took that advice and ran.”

Between the unpacking and settling into her new neighborhood of SoHo — where people watching has become her favorite thing — she’s been busy debuting her family’s new reality TV show, “The Family Stallone,” which follows the famous family: Sylvester, Jennifer, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia.

Sistine Stallone Lexie Moreland/WWD

“It’s been really surreal,” she says of watching the show’s release into the world. “All of us were really nervous, mostly because we’ve never put anything out and we’ve never dealt with exposing our lives to this magnitude and dealing with what could possibly turn out to be a disaster, or deal with hate or backlash. I think the most surprising thing is the amount of praise and everyone really enjoying it. It’s been such a pleasure to hear people actually like the show and they see the authenticity coming through, and they like our family because it’s not like we’re reading a script, so if they don’t like it they don’t like us.”

Stallone says she was the driving force in convincing her family to do the series (season two will be shot this summer).

“We’ve always been approached as a whole family to do a reality show, probably since I was 12 years old. We were kind of a mystery because my mom and dad did a really good job at sheltering us as much as possible from the entertainment business. People didn’t really know us and they wanted to know us,” she says. “My parents were for sure hesitant, but it really wasn’t a hard sell. I think everyone was pretty much on board. I would say Scarlet, my youngest sister, was a little bit concerned about how that would affect her college life, being a normal college student and having to film while going to school. I think I was most surprised how on board my dad was. That was shocking to me.”

Sistine Stallone Lexie Moreland/WWD

The cameras have captured the “scream talking” that is normal at the Stallone home, which Sistine likens to a zoo.

“The family dinners that you see on TV is really how it is, and nothing is played up. I love that people get to see how just chaotic and wild and unorthodox we really are,” she says. “I think everyone has an assumption of what it’s like to come from a Hollywood home and have cameras in your home and be filtered and try to look a certain way. It’s like, ‘No, we really are that crazy. We’re really wearing stained sweatpants. We’re really as normal as anyone else.’”

The 24-year-old is turning her eye to Hollywood, and is in pre-production for a movie she wrote, produced and sold to MGM, about a tradition seniors at her high school in L.A. embarked on every year — with a thrasher twist. The second season of “The Family Stallone” will document her beginning work on the movie, something she says she’s excited to share with viewers.

“It’ll be really special because this is my first time doing anything producing-wise behind the scenes. It’ll be nice to have my dad there for advice and me trying to figure it out on my own,” she says.

Movie-making like dad is her current focus, but she also hopes to one day follow in her mom’s footsteps and start her own business. (Her mother has a skin care line, Serious Skin Care.)

“She really knows how to sell. I would love to emulate her and start a business of my own,” Sistine says. “I know my sisters are the same way.”