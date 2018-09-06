No disrespect to Katie Holmes and Jaime King, but we’re ready for some fresh blood in the front row. Topping our list this season is New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon — and why shouldn’t she turn up? The New York fashion industry is big business, and every vote counts. Another business person who’s been dipping his toes into the fashion sphere — the Met Gala is certainly a good place to start — is Elon Musk. After all, he does have fashion in his lineage. He probably would find budding fashion plate John Mayer good front row company, and NYFW street style could use some of Mayer’s throwback workout looks. In this dream seating chart, Mayer is next to Lindsay Lohan, whose Mykonos dance moves might pair nicely with “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” And while we’re at it, let’s put Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh next to Lohan; she just might expand his world views. If not her, Colin Kaepernick to his left is sure to do the trick — and maybe he’ll get some new Nikes out of it.

Amal Clooney, though a host of the Met Gala this year, has yet to take in NYFW, so we’re seating her next to Kaepernick. We’ll put Blue Ivy next to her; you have to start sometime, and she’s ready to dazzle the street-style photogs after all, given she has her own stylist. For an unlikely trio on the end, let’s have Melania Trump’s alleged body double, Michelle Obama and George W. Bush. Just make sure to pass the candy all the way down.

All this sounds preposterous? Well, there have been crazier pairings in the front row.