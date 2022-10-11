×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Stas Karanikolaou Shares Paris Fashion Week Diary

From Balmain to Coperni, Stas Karanikolaou takes us behind the scenes of her trip to Paris Fashion Week.

Stas Karanikolaou's Paris Fashion Week Diary
Stas Karanikolaou's Paris Fashion Week diary. Courtesy

Stas Karanikolaou, the Los Angeles-based influencer and Kylie Jenner BFF known online as “Stassiebaby,” recently packed her bags and headed to Paris to take in the shows. Attending some with Jenner and some solo, Karanikolaou hit Balenciaga (these days you can’t be in the Kardashian orbit without some Balenciaga contact), Coperni, Valentino and Courrèges, and documented it all to share. Below, Karanikolaou’s dispatch from her busy and fashionable week.

“Just checked into The Ritz Paris. Luckily I’m not jet lagged because I came from Milan. I love this hotel so much. So excited to be back in Paris!”
“I get glam for every show because the hair and makeup really transforms a look into something extra. I love seeing how other people choose to do their hair and makeup with different looks too…it turns it into something else creatively and plays a big part in the look itself.”
“First show of PFW: Courrèges. The runway design was absolutely insane. Nicolas and his team had a circular sandy runway with the models wearing a lot of denim and sheer fabrics. Loved every look!”
“It’s always so fun attending runway shows with friends. We loved seeing Olivier backstage [at Balmain] and telling him how much we loved his collection. This is probably us telling him which looks we want to wear right off the runway. Ha. He is so talented.”
“It’s a lot of running around during the week.…But I always make time for Ferdi. It’s a must. It might be a cliché recommendation at this point, but the burger is just too good to matter.” Courtesy
“I was so excited to see the creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the show! I raved to him about how incredible the pieces were and how the new collection really stood out. I also was obsessed with the look they lent me for the show!”
“A break in the day… means shopping. Paris has some of the best shopping in the world. It’s borderline dangerous! You have to stop yourself from wanting it all.”
“Coperni is always one of my favorite shows. Arnaud and Sebastien are geniuses. I wear their clothes and bags so much. This dress they selected for me to wear was one of my favorites — a bit daring, but so fun. I even wore it out later that night.”
“Watching them spray the dress onto Bella is something I will never forget. This was art. It was so beautiful and she was so ethereal and beyond stunning. She looked like an angel! And when she walked the runway in the final dress, it was so spectacular. I am still speechless! I was shaking backstage afterward when congratulating everyone because it was just so breathtaking.”
“Guiliano and me!!! We were together in Milan for his show, GCDS, which is the most fun and outrageous in Milan. He exemplifies this crazy, fun energy always and he has the biggest heart of anyone I’ve met in fashion. We always have the best time together. His fun and happiness are so contagious.”
“There is nothing like a night out in Paris, especially when so many of my friends are here! Fai surprised me with a bottle of Sunny Vodka and I almost cried. It was the best gift. This is us with the Sunny Vodka bottle and 818 Reserve.”
“Sunny Vodka takes Paris!”
“Valentino’s Pink PP collection is everything! And so are these accessories. I had ankle surgery not too long ago and part of my motivation during physical therapy was knowing how badly I wanted to wear the platforms from this collection.”
“Balenciaga. Demna’s show always makes a statement that goes far beyond the clothing and collection. You can feel it from the moment you get the invitation to when you walk into the venue of the show. It can really take your breath away. I love how he is also bringing big totes and duffels back. I love a big bag. My favorite piece was the Balenciaga Glove bag with the arm going through it.”
“En route to the Valentino SS23 show. The traffic in Paris was extra crazy this season and I was so scared I was going to miss the show. Luckily I arrived right before the show started. Literally as Zendaya walked in, someone almost stepped on my train and she was so sweet to stop everyone to make sure no one did.”
“That’s a wrap, Paris Fashion Week! Thank you so much for having me.”
WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Hot Summer Bags

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Stas Karanikolaou on Her Paris Fashion Week

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad