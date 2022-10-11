Stas Karanikolaou Shares Paris Fashion Week Diary

Stas Karanikolaou, the Los Angeles-based influencer and Kylie Jenner BFF known online as “Stassiebaby,” recently packed her bags and headed to Paris to take in the shows. Attending some with Jenner and some solo, Karanikolaou hit Balenciaga (these days you can’t be in the Kardashian orbit without some Balenciaga contact), Coperni, Valentino and Courrèges, and documented it all to share. Below, Karanikolaou’s dispatch from her busy and fashionable week.
“Just checked into The Ritz Paris. Luckily I’m not jet lagged because I came from Milan. I love this hotel so much. So excited to be back in Paris!”
“I get glam for every show because the hair and makeup really transforms a look into something extra. I love seeing how other people choose to do their hair and makeup with different looks too…it turns it into something else creatively and plays a big part in the look itself.”
“First show of
PFW: Courrèges. The runway design was absolutely insane. Nicolas and his team had a circular sandy runway with the models wearing a lot of denim and sheer fabrics. Loved every look!”
“It’s always so fun attending runway shows with friends. We loved seeing Olivier backstage [at Balmain] and telling him how much we loved his collection. This is probably us telling him which looks we want to wear right off the runway. Ha. He is so talented.”
“It’s a lot of running around during the week.…But I always make time for Ferdi. It’s a must. It might be a cliché recommendation at this point, but the burger is just too good to matter.”
Courtesy
“I was so excited to see the creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the show! I raved to him about how incredible the pieces were and how the new collection really stood out. I also was obsessed with the look they lent me for the show!”
“A break in the day… means shopping. Paris has some of the best shopping in the world. It’s borderline dangerous! You have to stop yourself from wanting it all.”
“Coperni is always one of my favorite shows. Arnaud and Sebastien are geniuses. I wear their clothes and bags so much. This dress they selected for me to wear was one of my favorites — a bit daring, but so fun. I even wore it out later that night.”
“Watching them spray the dress onto Bella is something I will never forget. This was art. It was so beautiful and she was so ethereal and beyond stunning. She looked like an angel! And when she walked the runway in the final dress, it was so spectacular. I am still speechless! I was shaking backstage afterward when congratulating everyone because it was just so breathtaking.”
“Guiliano and me!!! We were together in Milan for his show, GCDS, which is the most fun and outrageous in Milan. He exemplifies this crazy, fun energy always and he has the biggest heart of anyone I’ve met in fashion. We always have the best time together. His fun and happiness are so contagious.”
“There is nothing like a night out in Paris, especially when so many of my friends are here! Fai surprised me with a bottle of Sunny Vodka and I almost cried. It was the best gift. This is us with the Sunny Vodka bottle and 818 Reserve.”
“Sunny Vodka takes Paris!”
“Valentino’s Pink PP collection is everything! And so are these accessories. I had ankle surgery not too long ago and part of my motivation during physical therapy was knowing how badly I wanted to wear the platforms from this collection.”
“Balenciaga. Demna’s show always makes a statement that goes far beyond the clothing and collection. You can feel it from the moment you get the invitation to when you walk into the venue of the show. It can really take your breath away. I love how he is also bringing big totes and duffels back. I love a big bag. My favorite piece was the Balenciaga Glove bag with the arm going through it.”
“En route to the Valentino SS23 show. The traffic in Paris was extra crazy this season and I was so scared I was going to miss the show. Luckily I arrived right before the show started. Literally as Zendaya walked in, someone almost stepped on my train and she was so sweet to stop everyone to make sure no one did.”
“That’s a wrap,
Paris Fashion Week! Thank you so much for having me.”