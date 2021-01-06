LONDON — Stella Tennant took her own life last month, according to a statement her family made to The Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.

Tennant died just days after her 50th birthday. Her family told the British newspaper that she had struggled with mental health problems. Tennant is survived by her four children, her husband David Lasnet, her parents Tobias Tennant and Lady Emma Cavendish, a brother and a sister.

The newspaper quoted the family as saying: “We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died.

“She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humor touched so many.

“Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.”

Tennant, an androgynous beauty who burst onto the fashion scene in the early Nineties, quickly became a muse for designers as diverse as Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace and Riccardo Tisci. She continued to model after marrying and having children, and also designed for the Chanel-owned outdoor clothing brand and gun maker Holland & Holland.

She was found dead at her home in Duns, Scotland, in the Scottish Borders, on Dec. 22.

A few days after her family announced the death, Scottish authorities confirmed they were investigating the cause. A spokesperson for the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service in Scotland said the investigation was being undertaken by the country’s Fatalities Investigation Unit.

“The investigation is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments,” the service said in a statement last week.