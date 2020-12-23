British model Stella Tennant has died aged 50.

Her family confirmed her “sudden” passing in a statement this afternoon: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed,” they wrote in a statement, adding that arrangements for a memorial service will be revealed at a later date.

Tennant was one of the most popular faces in the Nineties modelling scene, best know for her androgynous look. She worked closely with Burberry as well as the house of Chanel, she was a muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld and had recently also designed collections for the Chanel-owned Holland & Holland.

She came from an aristocratic background, being the granddaughter of the 11th Duke and Duchess of Devonshire. The duchess was the former Deborah Mitford.

The fashion community expressed their shock and sadness to the model’s unexpected passing.

“Stella was a particular inspiring person to work with, her beauty and talent was exceptional. She worked incredibly hard, was always cool and wore clothes beautifully. As she matured she became even more beautiful,” said stylist Katie Grand.

Piero Piazzi, president of Women Management Milan model agency, said Tennant was “one of the most marvelous and kindest models I ever worked with in 35 years. She was always in a good mood, and always punctual. We always stayed in touch- she even came to my wedding.” Piazzi recalled how her “eccentric” looks early on, “her pierced nose, her punkish” image was ahead of the times. “Although she was very versatile, her walk never changed, it was always very strong on the runway, whatever the brand she was working with.”

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful paid his condolences on his Instagram feed, sharing a the December 2018 cover of Vogue U.K. that features a silver-haired Tennant, wearing a dramatic navy Valentino gown and photographed by Steven Meisel.

So did Donatella Versace, who shared a black and white image of Tennant Modelling a dramatic leopard print skirt. “We met at the beginning of your career. I cherish every moment we spent together,” she wrote