×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies Packed Summer Edition as Menswear Blooms

Fashion

Maison Margiela CEO to Depart

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41 in His Homeland of Spain

The Spanish-born talent helped to modernize flamenco dressing.

Cristo Banez at a Telecinco event in Madrid, 2016.
Cristo Báñez at a Telecinco event in Madrid in 2016. Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

Members of the Spanish fashion community are mourning the death of Cristo Báñez, a designer and stylist who had helped to modernize how flamenco dancers dressed and are perceived.

The 41-year-old was reportedly found dead earlier this week at his home in Seville. The cause of death has not yet been determined. A representative from the Spanish National Police in Seville said Friday afternoon, “At this moment, we don’t have any information to confirm about the death of Cristo Báñez.”

In addition to advising celebrity clients, television personalities and socialites about their fashion choices, Báñez made on-air appearances himself on such programs as Canal Sur-produced talent show “Aguja Flamenca.” Throughout his career he stayed true to his Spanish roots, catering to high-profile Spanish women and supporting the Andalusia community.

Related Galleries

Pepa Bueno, executive director of the Spanish Fashion Council, said Friday, “He made flamenco dressing modern, where other designers created styles [that one might see] in a museum. He did it in a more local way, but he was an interesting and funny designer. He also appeared as a judge on another television program about new designers that was very popular for about two years.”

That exposure as part of Quiero Ser with Dulceida and Madame Rosa in 2016 boosted Báñez’s fame, especially in the south of Spain in the Andalusia area, where he grew up. “He was more popular, because he was a funny figure. On television, he was also very energetic and opinionated. He was the kind of person that television producers like to have on air. When you do this kind of program, you like to have these theses type of comedic people [on-air.]” Bueno said.

Plans for a memorial service were not immediately known.

Earlier this year he served as a judge at the Seville International Flamenco Fashion Week. Báñez was reportedly filming for a television program a few days before his death.

Bueno speculated that Báñez would wish to be remembered as “someone who revolutionized or transformed flamenco dressing in order to make it more modern and contemporary.”

Although flamenco dresses are widely associated with the spirited and dramatic flamenco dancers, the art of flamenco has elements of singing and percussion, as well as dancing. Costumes and staging are key pieces of all performances.

Peasants and gypsies in Seville were the first to wear gypsy dresses — the precursor to flamenco dresses — starting in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. What essentially was a robe or dressing gown with ruffles was what many wore for household chores. Over time, embroidery was added and brighter fabric colors were chosen. In 1847, after some Spanish gypsy women and wives of cattle dealers wore these frocks to the April Fair in Seville, the style gained attention. As time went by, the de facto dress code at the annual event drew the interest of the female social set.

Flamenco dresses reflect the the Andalusian culture, and they continue to be worn at traditional festivals and pilgrimages in the region, as well as internationally. The vibrant designs remain the signature look of flamenco dancers.

Báñez’s devotion to his Andalusian community was reciprocated. In a recent social media post, the town council of Almonte “expressed its sorrow” about the loss of the designer and stylist and offered condolences to his family and friends. “The local government team wants to publicly recognize his work in that he had always carried the name of the town of Almonte. He also announced last year’s fair,” the post read. Almonte Town Council representatives did not respond to a media request.

Báñez’s survivors were not immediately known.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Hot Summer Bags

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stylist, Designer and Television Personality Cristo Báñez Dies at 41

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad