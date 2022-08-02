×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Americana

Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

Suki Waterhouse’s Soundtrack to Summer

The model and actress is one of summer's musical breakouts thanks to her debut album.

Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse Jenna Greene/WWD

“I definitely started praying,” says Suki Waterhouse. The 30-year-old Brit is no stranger to the limelight, having built a career in modeling and acting since she was a teenager — but performing her own songs onstage in front of a live audience is a whole different beast. One where a prayer for “nothing bad to happen” certainly doesn’t hurt.

“But it’s funny, actually,” Waterhouse continues, “I’ve kind of realized that you can’t really actually go that wrong live. Even if things do go wrong, it becomes part of your show. That’s what makes it exciting.”

Waterhouse is one of the most famous British models working right now, but she’s always hoped to pivot into music more seriously. With the release of her debut album “I Can’t Let Go” earlier this summer, she’s arrived, and the songs have lent themselves to many a summer playlist thus far.

Related Galleries

The album has been in the works for years, and a dream for even longer. “It’s kind of an incredible feeling [now that it’s out],” she says. “The whole time that I was writing it, you’re spending a lot of years needling yourself and finding the words for the moments in your life that you were trying to express. And it’s very cool seeing all of them tangible, not just in songs, but in a whole album.”

Waterhouse has been writing “intensely” from the age of 15, counting acts like Cat Power, Lucinda Williams and Sharon Van Etten as influences. Ani DiFranco was a formative early listen as well, shaping the way Waterhouse approached songwriting.

“Listening to songs from a female that talk about things that were not really spoken of at home growing up,” she says. “And ways of talking about intimacy that I hadn’t really experienced in my own life.”

Now, she approaches songwriting as a way to work through things that otherwise don’t make sense in her life.

“I think songs usually come when I’m frustrated with myself…usually it’s when you can’t talk to your friends about something anymore because you’ve been talking about it. You know what I mean? It’s a feeling that hasn’t left you yet, and you’re frustrated by your inability to be able to move on, I suppose. The writing part comes when I’m trying to get some kind of perspective on something that I’m very much in the middle of, that I’m finding difficult to feel at peace with.”

Although she was working on music as a teenager, she is thankful in hindsight that the opportunities didn’t present themselves for her at that time.

“I wouldn’t have been ready when I was younger,” she says. “All the time that I got to have to myself, just by accident, to make a ton of mistakes and try to teach myself how to write, having that in private, it was great for me because it was the only thing that I got to do without it being a public thing for a long time.”

She’s been releasing singles since 2016, and had to overcome her own anxieties about committing to music more publicly in order to finally make a full album.

“Making music had always been this quite private thing that I did out of necessity of having to do it,” she says. “But I definitely was hesitant and had a bunch of anxieties about putting out any music. I finally put out one song and put out a couple more songs and I think it was a combination of getting more courage for myself, and also seeing a very small audience of people that are listening to it. I think I finally felt ready. I was quite hard on myself in a lot of ways. I had albums ready before, I’ve written so, so many songs. And most of the time all my friends would have been living with the songs for a couple of years. And so I was definitely hard on myself, making sure that I really felt as ready as I was ever going to feel. I never quite feel ready.”

 

Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse Jenna Greene/WWDW
Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Hot Summer Bags

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Suki Waterhouse on Music, Her Album,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad