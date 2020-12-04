Safe to say Sutton Foster was a tad excited about seeing the 2020 Saks window lighting for the first time.

“I feel like I might burst into tears,” Foster said earlier this week from the car, en route to the department store where she was on hand to host the livestreamed ceremony of the window unveiling and light show.

The actress, who is filming season seven of “Younger” in New York City, said she “squealed with delight” when asked if she would host the event. The windows at Saks are one of her favorite New York holiday traditions, she explained.

“One of my favorite moments in New York was seeing [the Saks windows]. New York is incredibly spontaneous, it’s one of the things I love about living here. I was on a dinner break from ‘Younger’ a couple years ago and I was on the east side and I was walking on 50th Street and I crossed Fifth Avenue and I heard music playing and I turned around and it was the frickin’ light show at Saks,” she said. “And I just stood there with my mouth agape. It was this wonderful spontaneous magical moment. I feel like that’s what New York excels at. Everywhere you go there’s lights in the whole city [and it] sparkles a little bit more — there is nothing like New York City during the holidays.”

Her own holidays will be spent with her husband at her house upstate, which she and her family decorated over Thanksgiving,

“My dad and I spent some time outside hanging Christmas lights and we had a nice bonding experience over that,” she said. “The house is ready and very festive right now.”

Foster’s favorite holiday tradition, aside from seeing the store windows, of course, is making the same cut-out Christmas cookies every year.

“When I was growing up my mom used to make the cut-out Christmas cookies with the icing, and I make them every single year. But the recipe I use is actually my ex-husband’s mother’s recipe, which is actually kind of beautiful,” Foster said, explaining that both her mother and her former mother-in-law have passed, giving the tradition even more meaning. “And I use my mother’s cookie cutters that she used when she was growing up. It’s this wonderful way of combining different parts of your life. Every part of my life is important, I don’t want to target anything or pretend that things weren’t important. It’s one of my absolute favorites — it’s a must every year.”