×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Sydney Chandler Is Ready to Rock

The 26-year-old daughter of Kyle Chandler on her star-making turns in "Pistol" and, later this year, "Don't Worry Darling."

Sydney Chandler
Sydney Chandler Lexie Moreland/WWD

Sydney Chandler has just returned home, having completed the press tour for “Pistol,” her first major promotional cycle, and she’s taking a breather from it all, allowing it to sink in.

“Oh my gosh, it was a whirlwind,” she says over the phone. “It was wild. It was so fun. Being able to see the first two episodes on a big screen as well, and with an audience, that was really special. I didn’t realize how much it would change watching it almost edited, almost there on your computer.”

Chandler is the 26-year-old daughter of actor Kyle Chandler, yet instead of growing up in the scene of Hollywood parties, the Chandler family lives outside of Austin, Texas, which means Chandler’s acting breakout moment is really her first brush with all of this. She’s as earnest, genuine and excited about the start of her career as anyone.

Related Galleries

Chandler plays Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders in the new FX series “Pistol,” which is directed by Danny Boyle and tells the story of the rise of the Sex Pistols. Later this fall, she’ll be seen in Olivia Wilde’s much-anticipated “Don’t Worry Darling” as one of the ’50s housewives in Florence Pugh’s circle. All of this success is very much still settling in for Chandler.

“I’m still pinching myself that I actually got this role and that it’s out now,” she says of “Pistol.” “I got an audition tape sent in and it just said ‘untitled Danny Boyle.’ And he is one of my favorite directors of all time, and now one of my favorites to work with. So I saw that and I just had to jump in. And the first scenes that we got were actually, they’re called dummy scenes, so it’s scenes that aren’t actually from the show.”

Sydney Chandler
Sydney Chandler Lexie Moreland/WWD

After the scenes she got a call that Boyle wanted to Zoom, and it was only once she logged on that she learned the character she was auditioning for was Chrissie Hynde. At the time Chandler was in the middle of shooting “Don’t Worry Darling,” already a pinch-me moment, and she was shocked by the news of Boyle casting her.

“I was like, ‘are you sure you’re calling the right Sydney? I’m not sure about that,’” she says.

Meeting Hynde was of immense help in preparing for the role, and Chandler took a liking to her immediately.

“She was so, so helpful, and generous, and open, and just a really, really cool woman, really inspired,” she says.

Like most kids, Chandler found the idea of following in her parents’ footsteps off-putting.

“My dad’s an actor, and so you never want to do what your parents are doing,” she says of the “Friday Night Lights” star. “So I stayed very far away from that. And then I wanted to be a vet, and then I think it was my last year of high school when I was failing my math and my science, I was like, ‘maybe not.’ And then I went into creative writing, and I ended up taking an acting class in Austin here in town when I was studying for my writing. And I wanted to just do a character study on writers, on actors, and see people trying to act, that would be an interesting person to evaluate. And then I ended up just absolutely falling in love with it. My acting coach said, ‘you can stay in the class if you start auditioning,’ and it all just kind of went from there.”

Sydney Chandler
Sydney Chandler Lexie Moreland/WWD

Her father’s advice on going into the field was “don’t do it,” she jokes. “But no, he’s been extremely supportive and we actually, we’ve had some really good talks about, you know. I want to make my own way through this, my own path through this, with my work. And he’s been really, really just supportive. He’s my dad. He’s there for me.”

While much of “Don’t Worry Darling” is shrouded in secrecy, Chandler promises it will be worth the wait once it’s out this fall.

“It is just magical. I’m so excited for people to see it. Florence [Pugh] and Harry [Styles] and Olivia [Wilde] and Chris [Pine] and Gemma [Chan], all of them just shine. I learned so much from them just being able to be on set with them, so it’s going to be a big one I think,” she says. “I’m really excited for the world to see it.”

The project is her first major feature film, and coincidentally her character, Violet, is also new to the scene.

“You kind of are able to enter this world that Olivia [Wilde] has created through Violet’s eyes, and her husband. It kind of just works out so nicely because the whole cliché of ‘life imitates art,’ but it was my first movie set ever, and you’re working with these huge names, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how any of this works, here we go.’ So me, myself as Sydney was very new to this world, and so I felt my character very, very quickly, just kind of stepping in and soaking up the vibe on set and seeing how all of it works. And so that kind of translated really perfectly for my character.”

Sydney Chandler
Sydney Chandler Lexie Moreland/WWD

More from the Eye:

Vacheron Constantin Throws L.A. Party, Bringing Out Dakota Johnson, Riley Keough and More

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Lewis Pullman Takes Flight

Yasmeen Fletcher’s Marvel Fangirl Dreams Are Coming True

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Hot Summer Bags

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sydney Chandler on Dad Kyle Chandler's

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad