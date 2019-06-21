The state of comedy’s collective fashion sense is no laughing matter. At least as far as Tan France is concerned.

The “Queer Eye” fashion star is once again doling out advice, but not to sartorially challenged straight men. This time, France is turning his well-worn eye on comedians, with “Dressing Funny,” a new series premiering tonight on Netflix is a Joke, the comedy platform on Netflix’s main YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Focusing on comedians gives France plenty of fodder. As a group, funny people aren’t necessarily known for their fashion aplomb, as guests such as Rachel Dratch, Ali Wong, Miranda Sings, (the fictional character embodied by YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger), and John Mulaney, attest. Tina Fey, who appears with Dratch in an episode, has a history of hit-and-miss red carpet moments in styles by Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Vivienne Westwood, Thom Browne and L’Wren Scott, among others.

“You’ll see your favorite comedians as you’ve never seen them before,” France says. “Will we laugh a lot? Yes. Will someone get pegged? Almost. Will I teach a woman about vaginal rejuvenation? Yes.” Cut to Wong screaming, “I’m depressed, I have vaginal rejuvenation, I’m an alcoholic!”

“Will I lay with another man? Yes,” France says. Cut to Pete Davidson wearing a white bathrobe, lying next to France, wearing nothing but a sheet. “I never wear a condom,” Davidson says. “I’m a gentleman.” France asks, “Will I marry this woman?” Cut to Sings, wearing a veil and her signature bright red lipstick, which looks like it was applied with a trowel. “I do,” says Sings, going in for a kiss. “I don’t,” says France. “Abso-f–king-lutely not.”

France goes to work on Mulaney in the first episode, mistaking his age, 36, for 52, and decrying his old-man style as classic, “but you look like a dud.” He convinces Mulaney to try on a linen suit and Henley shirt at Saks Fifth Avenue, which seems empty, except for the two men.

The suit isn’t deemed a success, so France tries something more street: sweatpants with a yellow DSquared sweatshirt, kicks, military-style jacket and heavy gold chain. “Are we feeling hip? Are we feeling cool?” France yells to Mulaney in the dressing room. “We’re feeling hype-y and strong,” the comedian answers, adding, “This is like a narc. A narc is an adult pretending to be a teen using drugs.”

“Are you ready for the version of John that I think you should be,” France says. “That’s all that I ever wanted,” says Mulaney. When he walks out of the dressing room, he’s wearing a brown suede jacket and jeans. “You look hot,” France says, circling behind him. “You’ve got a good butt. You [just] got really red. But you’ve got a really good butt. You look cool without trying too hard. I feel like we found ourselves.”