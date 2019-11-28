Terry De HavillandTerry De Havilland, Cobbler to the Stars - 2008

Terry De Havilland Terry De Havilland, Cobbler to the Stars - 2008

Gordon Rondelle/Shutterstock

LONDON – Terry de Havilland, whose sparkling, extravagant shoes in metallic leathers, shiny reptile skins, and transparent plastic have been worn by David Bowie, Cher, Alison Goldfrapp and Kate Moss, has died aged 81, according to his family.

Known as the rock ’n roll cobbler, London-based de Havilland made attention-grabbing platforms, lace-ups and cowboy boots with lots of color and shine, channeling the exuberance and decadence of the late Sixties and Seventies.

His designs are part of the Victoria and Albert’s fashion collection, and have become collectors’ items. Today, they’re often spotted on the feet of women including Moss, Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger.

 

Terry De Havilland (born 1942) Iconic British Shoe Designer Known For His Glamorous Designs During the 1970s and Still Making Fabulous Shoes Today. Pictured at the Age of 27 in 1965 in London Life Magazine Who Describe Him As Looking 'More Like A Happy Rugby Forward Than A Fast-thinking Designer Whose Ideas Are Suddenly in Demand.' the Legs Around Him Belong to Model Perin Lewis Who Was His Girlfriend and Muse. . Photograph in London Life Magazine, 30 October to 5 November 1965Terry De Havilland, 1965

Terry De Havilland in 1965 in London Life Magazine  Historia/Shutterstock

 

De Havilland created the shoes for Tim Curry in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975, and for Angelina Jolie in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in 2001, among other films.

He is survived by his wife and business partner Liz, his sons Jason and Caesar, and grandchildren Joseph, Leila, Jamie, India and Kai.

Cher georgia may jagger Kate Moss