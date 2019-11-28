LONDON – Terry de Havilland, whose sparkling, extravagant shoes in metallic leathers, shiny reptile skins, and transparent plastic have been worn by David Bowie, Cher, Alison Goldfrapp and Kate Moss, has died aged 81, according to his family.

Known as the rock ’n roll cobbler, London-based de Havilland made attention-grabbing platforms, lace-ups and cowboy boots with lots of color and shine, channeling the exuberance and decadence of the late Sixties and Seventies.

His designs are part of the Victoria and Albert’s fashion collection, and have become collectors’ items. Today, they’re often spotted on the feet of women including Moss, Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger.

De Havilland created the shoes for Tim Curry in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975, and for Angelina Jolie in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in 2001, among other films.

He is survived by his wife and business partner Liz, his sons Jason and Caesar, and grandchildren Joseph, Leila, Jamie, India and Kai.