Teyana Taylor Applauds Black Excellence Front Row at LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith packed his front row on Monday night with famous faces from music, fashion and sports. Teyana Taylor was seated next to Lil Nas X and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (who received enthusiastic praise from building staff on his way out); other guests at the Rainbow Room included Julia Fox, Duckie Thot, Ubah Hassan, Coco Rocha, Madisin Rian, Prabal Gurung, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, Bethann Hardison and Ashley Biden. The evening kicked off with pre-show cocktails in the iconic Rockefeller Center venue, located on the 65th floor.

“I love LaQuan, and I’m all for Black excellence. I’m so proud of him, I’m happy to be here and to support,” Taylor said ahead of the show. She was dressed in a bright red floor-length leather coat over a brown suede bra-and-pants set with zipper detailing, and donned a pair of oversize red aviator sunglasses.

Taylor is gearing up for the March 31 release of her film “A Thousand and One,” which premiered at Sundance last month and won the festival’s grand jury prize. The actress garnered rave reviews for her lead performance in the film, set in New York during the ’90s and Aughts and directed by A.V. Rockwell.

“I’m very, very proud of the project,” said Taylor, who also debuted her own fashion line last summer. “I’m excited for the world to see it. At first I was nervous at Sundance, but once I saw all the reviews and everything, I’m like, OK cool, I can relax. The reviews and the critics are crazier than actual viewers,” she added. “So I’m really excited about that.”