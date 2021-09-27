The 8 Most Memorable Looks From The Tony Awards

Leslie Odom Jr. in Celine:

Everyone is playing with eveningwear coats. In this case, the white tuxedo with contrasting black satin peak lapels worn over a simple black shirt, by Celine, had enough formality while the soft construction made it more approachable.

Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2021 Tony Awards Invision

Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton:

Shades of pink emerged as a trend for the night, and Jeremy Pope excelled in this hot pink Louis Vuitton belted layered number. It’s worth noting that the matching turtleneck creates a very interesting neck game that substitutes for traditional neckties.

Jeremy Pope at the 2021 Tony Awards Invision

Jake Gyllenhaal in Prada:

This is the other end of the spectrum of the pink category. The pastel shade and drapey construction gave a romantic, ethereal touch while the silk cummerbund and silk lapel added a touch of glam. His longer hair adds to the bohemian effort.

Jake Gyllenhaal Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Beanie Feldstein in Christian Siriano:

We always love a wink to an ’80s prom dress. The play on volume from the bubble skirt to the sleeves and exaggerated bow gives a jolt of youthful take on a retro vibe, while the metallic platforms give a disco-ready vibe.

Beanie Feldstein at the 2021 Tony Awards Invision

Adrienne Warren in Miu Miu:

What’s love got to do with it? In the case of this blush Miu Miu gown, a lot. Warren looks like a winner in this drop waist pleated skirt with crystal zigzag embellishments. The soft curls and chandelier earrings are the perfect simple accessories.

Adrienne Warren Invision

Zawe Ashton in Carolina Herrera:

Ashton is a vision in red with this head-turning tulle gown. The heart-shaped cleavage design and floor-length silhouette add to the vibrancy of the effort.

Zawe Ashton Sipa USA via AP

Jeremy O. Harris in Schiaparelli:

Schiaparelli has become a key player on the red carpet, and Harris’ tuxedo look is no exception. The bolero smoking silhouette paired over a high-waisted draped tuxedo pant gives one vibe that is in tension with the platform sandal, creating the ultimate unexpected chic result.

Jeremy O. Harris Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lauren Patton in Thom Browne:

Thom Browne is perfect for the Tonys: He creates a fantasy of traditional office dressing that becomes surprisingly perfect for the theater community. The repp stripe blazer paired over the pleated skirt and four bar socks creates an elegant character that works.