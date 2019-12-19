Hoarding disorder is no laughing matter; it was designated as a specified mental disorder in the most recent DSM-5, the bible of diagnoses for the medical profession. While some feel a compulsion to buy, buy, buy perhaps to fill an emotional void, others are fueled by passion. Kenny Schachter, a self-described hoarder, falls into the latter category. The collector, dealer and artist goes weak at the knees at the sight of art. While there’s no such thing as too much art, Schachter, facing some life-changing events, decided to divest.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning the final gavel came down on The Hoarding Auction at Sotheby’s. The 116 lots are a drop in the bucket in the scheme of Schachter’s larger holding of some 1,000 works. He waived the reserve requirement, a generally accepted element of many auctions. Without a reserve, each piece is sold even if it doesn’t meet the seller’s minimum bid requirement.

Schachter said the sale will help recoup some of the $1.7 million stolen from him by Inigo Philbrick, a young art dealer who operated galleries in London and Miami, and is accused of art fraud on a grand scale — $100 million by some estimates. Recently relocated from London where he lived for decades, Schachter was forced to have a reckoning with his holdings. “Some of the stuff, I paid a fortune for,” he said. “When I sobered up recently — my storage bill is $200,000 a year. Just from switching from one company in New York to another, it went form $3,300 a month to $1,200 a month.

“Basically, everyone complains about fake news to the point that it’s just so boring,” Schachter said. “The art world is the only industry that embraces lies. I didn’t set out to be like Robin Hood. I say, ‘I’m stealing info from the rich and giving it to the aspiring rich.’ It just happened, the more I wrote.

“Basically, in the beginning, I was writing a lot and drinking at the same time,” Schachter said. “When I would write something salacious — I was always truthful, and I’ve never, ever been sued — people would thank me. When my 15-year-old set the house on fire in London, I went to China, and people were running up to me, saying ‘Fire Boy, Fire Boy.’ That’s because nobody ever tells the truth in my business. Because I make art, I write about it, sell it and teach at the University of Zurich, nobody’s ever been in the game and written about it to the extent that I do. They embrace it.

“I was so haphazard about it,” he added. “I don’t know how much I’ve made in a year since I graduated from law school. All I know is that before Inigo went off the rails, I made a fortune. I only know my net worth according to how my art storage increases over time. And this whole thing isn’t about money in the very least. It’s about becoming more sane.”