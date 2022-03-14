The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday evening, and the 2022 red carpet did not disappoint.

Coming in at the top of our best dressed list is Kristen Stewart, no stranger to a best dressed list and giving us plenty of fashion highlights these days as part of her “Spencer” campaign. For the Critics Choice, she wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown styled by her longtime stylist Tara Swennen. The simple gold slip-style dress was Old Hollywood and super glamorous, perfect for the movie star.

Jean Smart also stole the show in a spring summer 2022 Valentino Couture look, which featured a cream three-quarter length sleeve top and a gold shimmering skirt with dramatic flair.

HoYeon Jung continues to be a rising fashion star to watch with her choice of a Louis Vuitton spring 2022 dress with extreme hip embellishment, which few could pull off.

Selena Gomez also wore Louis Vuitton, and looked every bit the megawatt glamour star in the cherry red figure-skimming gown with cape.

Zoey Deutch opted for electric pink, via an Alexander McQueen bustier gown with full theatrical skirt. Indya Moore was another highlight, choosing the popular metallics trend of the night via a deep-V Off-White fall 2022 gown with a fabulous leg slit. Issa Rae stunned in Carolina Herrera’s high neck, floral red gown, while Serena Williams looked incredible in a beaded silver Atelier Versace dress that fit her perfectly. Other favorites include Elle Fanning and Thuso Mbedu, both going for gold in Oscar de la Renta and Dior Haute Couture respectively; Margaret Qualley in Chanel and Maggie Gyllenhaal in beautiful white Chloé.

