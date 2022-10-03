×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Behind the Scenes of The Killers at Madison Square Garden

A behind-the-scenes look at The Killers' two-night takeover of Madison Square Garden, which saw a surprise appearance by Bruce Springsteen.

Behind the Scenes of The Killers
Behind the Scenes of The Killers
Photo (c) 2022 Chris Phelpswww.chrisphelps.comImploding the
Photo (c) 2022 Chris Phelpswww.chrisphelps.comImploding the
Photo (c) 2022 Chris Phelpswww.chrisphelps.comImploding the
View ALL 11 Photos

“Everybody knows God made Saturday nights for rock ‘n’ roll.” 

After having to cancel their planned tour in support of their 2020 album “Imploding the Mirage,” The Killers are finally back on the road with their long-awaited North American tour, having released another album in the meantime (2021’s “Pressure Machine”). The band made a two-night stop at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, and as frontman Brandon Flowers promised with the above sentiment, they were ready to put on a show.

Friday night’s show saw The Smiths’ Johnny Marr return to the stage (having opened for the band on this tour), this time bringing out former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke to perform two of the band’s classics, “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “How Soon Is Now?” 

Related Galleries

Come Saturday, The Killers suspiciously closed out the set with two of their biggest songs, “All These Things That I’ve Done” and “When You Were Young,” with still the encore to go. When they returned to stage, Flowers announced that the one and only Bruce Springsteen was with them, and they launched into Springsteen’s 1978 song “Badlands, followed by their collaboration “Dustland,” a version of The Killers’ 2008 song “A Dustland Fairytale.” To close out the night, Flowers and Springsteen shared the mic on “Born to Run” as the concert-starved crowd of rock fans belted their hearts out in tune.

Here, the band’s photographer Chris Phelps captures for WWD an intimate look behind-the-scenes of the band getting ready for the big MSG shows. 

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Hot Summer Bags

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Killers at Madison Square Garden:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad