×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend September 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

How Soccer Players Became Fashion’s Latest ‘It’ Boys

Accessories

Inside the Renovation of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion

Eye

Lessons in Perfect Timing With Laura Harrier

The Sounds of Basquiat

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts next month will debut "Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music," the first large-scale exhibition devoted to the role of music in the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988), Untitled (Left Hand
Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988), Untitled (Left Hand – Right Hand), 1984-1985, acrylic and oil stick on wood, 89.5 x 129.5 cm. © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York/Courtesy

Young, beautiful and immensely talented, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s meteoric rise from hungry outsider to star of New York’s ’80s art scene was a wild ride as he staked his claim to art world fame.

But since his death from a heroin overdose at the age of 27, Basquiat has left both fans and foes wondering what might have been had the graffiti artist turned genre-wrecking master of the canvas lived to old age.

Now the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is fanning that curiosity and much more with the debut of “Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music,” the first large-scale, multidisciplinary exhibition devoted to the role of music in the work of one of the most innovative artists of the second half of the 20th century. The exhibition opens Oct. 15 and will run to Feb. 19, 2023.

Related Galleries

Beginning with an exploration of the music that shaped Basquiat’s life and New York City in the ’70s and ’80s, the show, which was organized by the MMFA and the Cité de la musique — Philharmonie de Paris, presents more than 100 works by the artists along with numerous sound clips, film footage, notebooks and archival documents that shed new light on his career as a painter, performer and musician, most notably with the band Gray, which he helped launch.

The exhibition also features an app that will allow visitors to see these works in the original settings they were first shown in.

Yet the exhibition “is more than just a soundtrack to his life,” says Mary-Dailey Desmarais, chief curator of the MMFA and co-curator of “Seeing Loud.”

“Basquiat made sound visual,” she adds.

“As a Black artist, Basquiat used the musicality of his work to address the cruelties of the world and call out social injustices of his day. So if people leave this show thinking Basquiat listened to a lot of music, that’s great. But what we really want is for people to understand the extent music affected his art — and that will be a revelation.”

An American born to Haitian and Puerto Rican parents, Basquiat listened to a wide range of musical genres, including jazz, hip-hop, bebop and opera.

“He had a collection of 3,000 records and this is the first time that audiences will able to immerse themselves in the music Basquiat listened to,” says Vincent Bessières, guest curator of the Musée de la musique — Philharmonie de Paris.

“But in a broader sense, I think audiences will see that Basquiat was addressing issues that are still relevant and contemporary 40 years after his death,” Bessières adds. “Basquiat called out police brutality, which is still a big issue in our society today. He was also concerned about global warming and how much oil was at the center of art and our lives.

“Back in the 20th century, musicians made records out of oil. Painters used materials made of oil and were dependent on these things. Basquiat noted all this long before today’s eco culture and was ahead of the game in the way he responded to it with his art.”

The prolific, multidisciplinary artist also collaborated on several videos, produced an album and designed the flyers announcing musical performances in New York at a time when the city witnessed one of the most creative periods in its musical history.

Since Basquiat’s death, his work, which once sold for a few hundred dollars, has soared into the millions.

In 2017, for example, the 1982 work “Untitled” depicting a black skull with red and yellow rivulets, sold for a record-breaking $110.5 million, becoming one of the most expensive paintings ever purchased.

The Sounds of Basquiat

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Sounds of Basquiat

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Sounds of Basquiat

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Sounds of Basquiat

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Sounds of Basquiat

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Sounds of Basquiat

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Sounds of Basquiat

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Sounds of Basquiat

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Sounds of Basquiat

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Sounds of Basquiat

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Sounds of Basquiat

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Sounds of Basquiat

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Sounds of Basquiat

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Sounds of Basquiat

Hot Summer Bags

The Sounds of Basquiat

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Sounds of Basquiat

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Sounds of Basquiat

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Sounds of Basquiat

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Sounds of Basquiat

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad