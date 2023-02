The second season of “The White Lotus” made Beatrice Grannò an overnight sensation this past fall, and fashion show invites soon followed. The 29-year-old was in Europe in January for the Valentino Couture show, and this week she made her New York Fashion Week debut at Michael Kors. Below, she shares a behind-the-scenes look at the big moment with WWD.

“I love incorporating a bold lip color and red is so powerful. When I first tried on my look, I thought of a red lip moment.”

“Embracing the New York attitude while getting some last minute hair touch-ups.”

“A few minutes of zen before my first New York Fashion Week experience.”

“Accessories and that backdrop, wow. I had two bags in mind for this look and didn’t decide until moments before I walked out of the door on which one I’d choose (white or black).”

“The sun shines on the righteous.”

“The black-and-white pattern on this dress with the fringe immediately sparked my interest when I saw it. And because New York weather is so unpredictable, I added the white coat as another fun layer. The sunglasses were the final touch.”