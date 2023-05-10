×
‘There’s No One Like Us’ Is an Ode to Home Away From Home

Fashion photographer Mous Lamrabat’s new series explores interconnectivity across the global diaspora.

Image from There's No One Like Us.
Image from "There's No One Like Us." Mous Lamrabat for WhatsApp: There’s No One Like Us

LONDON — Photographer Mous Lamrabat’s new exhibition, “There’s No One Like Us,” explores how those affected by the global diaspora stay connected to their loved ones via the international messaging service WhatsApp.

Set to run from Thursday to Saturday at the Tab Centre in Shoreditch, London. Lamrabat created the images in collaboration with WhatsApp, featuring bold and fantasy-like colors with a poignant message.

“Home is not a country, it’s your family,” the Moroccan Belgian photographer told WWD.

'There's No One Like Us,' by Mous Lamrabat.
“There’s No One Like Us,” by Mous Lamrabat. Mous Lamrabat for WhatsApp: There’s No One Like Us

The images are accompanied by audio from each subject, describing their experience of living in a foreign community and culture, separated from their families. 

Amadou, an elderly man living in Brazil who was dealing with health complications, touched Lamrabat the most.

“He has a lot of siblings, and everybody lives in a different part of the world,” Lamrabat explained. 

“When we were shooting he had just come from the hospital. It felt really sad for me when he talked about his family, because when you go through a tough time, you just want to have that comfort of your mom, and there was no one there,” he added.

Image from “There’s No One Like Us.” Mous Lamrabat for WhatsApp: There’s No One Like Us

Global identities were highlighted through styling, subjects bringing and wearing clothing and accessories from the country they’re from, mixed with items from the country they currently live in, emphasizing “how beautiful it is when you combine different worlds or different things.”

That sentiment explains why the series will be shown at the Tab Centre, a community center in Shoreditch that helps children, families, young people, vulnerable adults and asylum seekers. 

“The work of the Tab Centre aligns with everything we value both as a brand and the tenets of this project,” said Vivian Odior, global head of marketing at WhatsApp.

Image from "There's No One Like Us."
Image from “There’s No One Like Us.” Mous Lamrabat for WhatsApp: There’s No One Like Us

“I want to start experimenting outside of photography,” said Lamrabat, hinting at the possibility of venturing into installation art.

He’s currently developing a capsule collection, featuring two prints for women and men.

“It’s all about the fabric and shape. I want to do pieces that look very artistic, very wearable,” Lamrabat said.

