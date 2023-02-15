×
Pusha T Reacts to Pharrell’s Appointment at Louis Vuitton

Pusha T sat front row at Thom Browne alongside Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu, Lil Nas X, Whoopi Goldberg, Penn Badgley and many more.

Thom Browne’s front row at Tuesday evening’s show was easily the most star-studded — and coolest — crowd we’ve seen so far this week. 

Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu, Pusha T, Lil Nas X, Whoopi Goldberg, Penn Badgley, Jesse Williams, David Harbour, Rebecca Hall and more attended the show, held at The Shed for the second season in a row.

The big fashion news of the day, Pharrell Williams’ appointment as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, struck home with Pusha T, who is close with Williams.

“I think it’s great. It’s great for the culture, it’s great for hip-hop, it’s great for fashion. It’s gonna be great for the world,” he said when asked for his thoughts. “He’s an innovator, he’s creative, a true creative. He’s creative directed many lives that I know. And it’s time for him to show the world.”

Pusha T had chosen a shorts suit for the evening which “fit my personality more today” and accessorized with a Thom Browne classic, a Hector bag.

“I had to have Hector with me, in loving memory of my dog Re Up Gang CJ,” Pusha T said.

The rest of his Valentine’s Day plans were transit related, as he was about to fly back home to Virginia and spend the holiday with his son. 

Down the row, Goldberg said she was spending Valentine’s Day babysitting her eight-year-old great-granddaughter. But first, Thom Browne. 

“I love that he doesn’t care what anybody thinks, and I love that he thinks everybody has a shot to wear his clothes. I love him for that,” she said.

“The very first time [I wore his clothes] it came from a spring collection, and I looked like a grape. I looked fabulous. It was this wonderful round thing that I had on and it made me happy,” she said. “And people were like ‘what are you wearing?’ and I was like ‘I’m wearing happiness baby.’”

