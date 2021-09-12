×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Thomas Doherty on His First Fashion Week

The "Gossip Girl" breakout star on what's different about fashion week in real life, getting approached by fans and style icon Harry Styles.

Gallery Icon View ALL 14 Photos

First comes the hit TV show, then come the fashion week invites — it’s just the laws of nature. This New York Fashion Week has belonged to the “Gossip Girl” reboot kids, who have been everywhere from front rows for Thom Browne and Coach to parties for Saks and Dior. Friday evening at Coach, dressed in cropped faded red trousers, a lacy blouse and a pearl necklace, the series’ resident bad boy (2021’s Chuck Bass) Thomas Doherty was in attendance, taking in the action.

The 26-year-old Scottish actor said this is his first proper fashion week — he did “a couple shows a few years ago,” but this is definitely his debut.

“It’s been fun, it’s been really cool. All the clothes are so sick,” he said. “I’m really into these Moschino leather gloves — they were beautiful. Mo-skee-no, is that how you say it?” (Yes).

Related Galleries

“It’s been great to meet all these designers and all these creative people. It’s been really really nice,” he continued. “The city definitely has come alive.”

The “Gossip Girl” cast has been all over Deux Moi’s sightings since the show premiered this summer, and Doherty said he definitely gets recognized from time to time while out.

“The demographic is, like, 17- to 25-year-old girls. But sometimes I get boyfriends who come up and are like ‘my girlfriend watches the show,’” he said.

With the show’s renewal for a second season, he’ll be taking some NYFW inspiration when it comes to his character Max’s wardrobe.

“Honestly I feel like it would be amazing if he could wear a lot more….I don’t know what the terminology would be, but a lot more kind of feminine clothes. And there have been some really beautiful pieces [this week] that are ambiguous gender-wise,” he said. “That’s why I love what I do, you get to play characters and wear this and speak this way, it’s really awesome.”

His outfit may have given it away, but his style icon is none other than Harry Styles. “Him and David Bowie, his ’80s looks,” Doherty said. “I think it’s fun to dress up. In my every day I’m very low-key, but this is a great opportunity to wear beautiful clothes.”

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thomas Doherty on Fashion Week, Harry

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad