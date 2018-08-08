A look at three filmmakers with buzzy projects in 2018.

Karena Evans

Résumé: The 22-year-old director and Director X protégé climbed up the ranks from interning at production company Popp Rok, and this year alone, she’s directed several music videos for Drake, including “God’s Plan” and, most recently, “In My Feelings.” She also directed the video for SZA’s “Garden (Say It Like That).”

Upcoming projects: Remains to be seen, but Evans will certainly be in high demand — even more so if “God’s Plan” picks up a VMA for best music video of the year, which it’s nominated for, later this month.

Augustine Frizzell

Résumé: Frizzell made her feature directorial debut this summer with the A24 female “stoner comedy” “Never Goin’ Back,” starring Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone.

Upcoming projects: Directed the pilot for HBO’s dark teen drama series “Euphoria” premiering this fall; as an actress, she’ll appear in husband David Lowery’s film “The Old Man & the Gun” out in September.



Marielle Heller

Resume: Heller wrote and directed the 2015 film “The Diary of a Teenage Girl.”



Upcoming projects: She’s directing the Mister Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend” starring Tom Hanks, and she directed “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” starring Melissa McCarthy, out this fall. She has two other films in pre-production.

