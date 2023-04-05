Tiffany and Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle Don Similar Looks

MATCHING DESIGNER: Tiffany and Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle turned up in what seemed to be a unified dress code on Tuesday night at Donald Trump’s post-arraignment rally at Mar-a-Lago.



The former president’s daughter Tiffany wore a black V-neck dress with three-quarter length sleeves, Eric Trump’s wife Lara donned a sleeveless mock-neck black dress and Guilfoyle sported a navy crewneck dress with three-quarter sleeves. Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee and former Fox News correspondent Guilfoyle are known to be fans of Chiara Boni La Petite Robe. A Chiara Boni La Petite Robe spokesperson said Wednesday, “They appeared to be wearing Chiara Boni,” adding that they are known to be Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue shoppers. In other words, the dresses were not ferried through the Italian company’s Manhattan showroom.

But while Trump’s 25-minute speech in which he denied all the allegations in the lawsuit brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg drew much of his family, there were notable absences: his wife Melania, his son Baron and his daughter Ivanka as well as his son-in-law Jarod Kushner. While Ivanka last week expressed somewhat lukewarm support, Trump’s wife Melania has been silent and her absence Tuesday night has stirred much speculation.

A Trump spokesperson did not acknowledge a media request Wednesday seeking comment about Melania Trump’s decision not to travel to New York or be front-and-center at Tuesday night’s speech.

Her stylist and confidante Herve Pierre declined comment Wednesday.

As for whether Tiffany Trump, a 2020 Georgetown University Law School graduate, will be taking a more publicly role in the 2024 presidential campaign, a spokesman for acknowledged requests for comment but did not follow through Wednesday.

Eric Trump, son of former president Donald Trump, and his wife Lara Trump at Tuesday night’s speech. AFP via Getty Images