×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Ulta Beauty Unveils New Store Format

Beauty

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards

Men's

Ronnie Fieg Named Creative Director of New York Knicks 

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

The rundown on who wore what at the Trump wedding in Palm Beach.

Marla Maples, Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Marla Maples, Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Photo Courtesy

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label.

Her billionaire husband was also dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half sister, Ivanka Trump.

The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train. She carried a small bouquet of lilies. Former president Donald Trump donned a tux to walk his youngest daughter down the al fresco aisle at his 20-acre estate Mar-a-Lago. The wedding march started beneath an arch of pastel-colored hydrangeas.

Related Galleries

Representatives for Elie Saab, a Lebanese-born designer popular with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and Halle Berry, did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.  In March, Saab returned to the Paris runway for the first time since the 2020 Beirut explosion decimated his home city, and also damaged his home and atelier.

Elie Saab
Tiffany Trump wore a gown designed by Elie Saab. Photo Courtesy

The one-shoulder trend got a serious boost by a few of the Trump women during the pre-wedding festivities and at the wedding. The former president’s second wife – Maples – sported a mint green one-shoulder pantsuit to Friday night’s rehearsal dinner, and his third and current wife Melania donned a metallic gold one-shouldered Dolce & Gabbana halter dress with a bias fit for the same event. The trio posed together for photos. Maples, who was married to The Donald from 1993 through 1999, wore a fitted lilac-colored dress for the wedding with one strap over the right shoulder.

Trump wedding
From left, Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle at Saturday’s wedding. Photo Courtesy

Ivanka Trump was also on board with the one-shoulder trend, and went with a powder blue strapless dress with a one-shoulder chiffon overlay for the wedding, a more demure choice than the midriff-baring gem-encrusted pale pink skirt and tank top that she opted for Friday night. Not completely understated, Ivanka Trump, who served a special advisor to her father during his administration, polished off her look with four-inch silver platform sandals and a silver box clutch. The bridesmaids also wore baby blue in varying shades and silhouettes.  

Two other members of the Trump inner circle opted for more unexpected fashion choices. Lara Trump, who is married to the bride’s half brother Eric, wore a dramatic, semi-sheer metallic gown, and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle chose a black puffed-sleeved gown.

For the pre-wedding run-through and rehearsal dinner, Tiffany Trump, an Ivy League-er with a University of Pennsylvania degree, wore a strapless white dress. The 25-year-old billionaire Boulos, meanwhile, went with more of a Palm Beach look – a gray suit with a lavender necktie. The former president was all about blue Friday night, wearing a blue suit and a royal blue tie.

Known to be more low-key and out-of-the-limelight than the other Trump offspring, Tiffany graduated from Georgetown University Law School five years ago. Unlike the internationally-known Saab, she has not favored global designer labels for major occasions. The first daughter wore Simin Couture for her father’s inauguration and has sported other labels as Taoray Wang and Ted Baker in the past.

Palm Beach is familiar territory to Trump, who was born nearby in West Palm Beach. Decades before her father acquired Mar-a-Lago in 1985, the estate was built for the General Foods Corp.’s owner and socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post. Trump reportedly bought the property for $5 million and paid an additional $3 million for Post’s antiques.

Now that the Trump-Boulos wedding is official, rumblings of another big Trump day may ensue, as speculation about a potential 2024 presidential run continues among pundits and the media.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day, And She's Not the Only One

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad