Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label.

Her billionaire husband was also dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half sister, Ivanka Trump.

The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train. She carried a small bouquet of lilies. Former president Donald Trump donned a tux to walk his youngest daughter down the al fresco aisle at his 20-acre estate Mar-a-Lago. The wedding march started beneath an arch of pastel-colored hydrangeas.

Representatives for Elie Saab, a Lebanese-born designer popular with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and Halle Berry, did not respond to requests for comment Saturday. In March, Saab returned to the Paris runway for the first time since the 2020 Beirut explosion decimated his home city, and also damaged his home and atelier.

Tiffany Trump wore a gown designed by Elie Saab. Photo Courtesy

The one-shoulder trend got a serious boost by a few of the Trump women during the pre-wedding festivities and at the wedding. The former president’s second wife – Maples – sported a mint green one-shoulder pantsuit to Friday night’s rehearsal dinner, and his third and current wife Melania donned a metallic gold one-shouldered Dolce & Gabbana halter dress with a bias fit for the same event. The trio posed together for photos. Maples, who was married to The Donald from 1993 through 1999, wore a fitted lilac-colored dress for the wedding with one strap over the right shoulder.

From left, Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle at Saturday’s wedding. Photo Courtesy

Ivanka Trump was also on board with the one-shoulder trend, and went with a powder blue strapless dress with a one-shoulder chiffon overlay for the wedding, a more demure choice than the midriff-baring gem-encrusted pale pink skirt and tank top that she opted for Friday night. Not completely understated, Ivanka Trump, who served a special advisor to her father during his administration, polished off her look with four-inch silver platform sandals and a silver box clutch. The bridesmaids also wore baby blue in varying shades and silhouettes.

Two other members of the Trump inner circle opted for more unexpected fashion choices. Lara Trump, who is married to the bride’s half brother Eric, wore a dramatic, semi-sheer metallic gown, and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle chose a black puffed-sleeved gown.

For the pre-wedding run-through and rehearsal dinner, Tiffany Trump, an Ivy League-er with a University of Pennsylvania degree, wore a strapless white dress. The 25-year-old billionaire Boulos, meanwhile, went with more of a Palm Beach look – a gray suit with a lavender necktie. The former president was all about blue Friday night, wearing a blue suit and a royal blue tie.

Known to be more low-key and out-of-the-limelight than the other Trump offspring, Tiffany graduated from Georgetown University Law School five years ago. Unlike the internationally-known Saab, she has not favored global designer labels for major occasions. The first daughter wore Simin Couture for her father’s inauguration and has sported other labels as Taoray Wang and Ted Baker in the past.

Palm Beach is familiar territory to Trump, who was born nearby in West Palm Beach. Decades before her father acquired Mar-a-Lago in 1985, the estate was built for the General Foods Corp.’s owner and socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post. Trump reportedly bought the property for $5 million and paid an additional $3 million for Post’s antiques.

Now that the Trump-Boulos wedding is official, rumblings of another big Trump day may ensue, as speculation about a potential 2024 presidential run continues among pundits and the media.