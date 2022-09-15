×
Madonna Has Family Night in the Tom Ford Front Row

Madonna and kids Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie sat in the front row at Tom Ford, along with Chris Rock, Ciara, Erykah Badu and more.

Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon.
Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon.
Nicole Richie and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld
Anna Wintour, Ciara and Francis Tiafoe
Chloe Fineman
After a busy morning at the Michael Kors show, New York Fashion Week wrapped up Wednesday evening with Tom Ford.

As usual, Ford’s front row was packed with VIP guests. Madonna was in attendance, sporting new red hair, and while she’s been a fixture at NYFW the past few days, she made an extra special appearance for the Tom Ford show, bringing two of her children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, with her.

Elsewhere in the front row was Chris Rock, who posed for photos with Katie Holmes; Erykah Badu was also in attendance, as were Ciara, Karlie Kloss, Lori Harvey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Taylor Hill, Carmelo Anthony, Madison Bailey, Evan Mock, Nicole Richie, Dove Cameron, Dixie D’Amelio, Russell Westbrook, Pat Cleveland and Anna Cleveland, Chloe Fineman, Lila Moss and more. It was a big turnout for a week that’s been stocked full of celebs, starting with the Janet Jackson sighting at Christian Siriano a week ago (was that only last week??) and revving up to Fendi’s big night of supermodels (Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valletta), Marni’s Brooklyn crew of Madonna, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Tommy’s rainy day diehards (Kate Moss again, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes and more) and Michael Kors’ stacked crowd (Serena Williams and Anne Hathaway, to name a few).

While we personally are looking forward to some rest following all the NYFW madness, we have a feeling the celebs won’t sit out for long. After all, we still have three more fashion weeks ahead of us. 

