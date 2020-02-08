“Is that Kylie Cosmetics?” Kylie Jenner was teased as she applied lip liner inside Milk Studios. “Whassup?” she purred in response, clad in a Tom Ford minidress.

It was Oscar weekend — perfect timing for the American designer, master of Hollywood glam, to show his newest collection in the city he calls home, Los Angeles. As expected, the turnout was star-studded.

Renée Zellweger, the favorite to win Best Actress for “Judy,” received praises left and right for her performance as Judy Garland. Sitting front row, she shared warm embraces with Jennifer Lopez, who was with Alex Rodriguez on the heels of her Super Bowl halftime show. Demi Moore, who exchanged laughs with Rob Lowe, arrived with daughter Rumer Willis, while Miley Cyrus — in a low-cut black ensemble and punk-like mullet hairstyle — came with brother Trace. When he took his phone out to film himself and his sister, as Miley does, she was quick to stick out her tongue as she flipped off the camera.

In the world of music, there was Ciara, who showed off her baby bump; Lil Nas X; Dr. Dre; rapper 21 Savage, and K-pop stars Tiffany Young and CL. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was with Jason Statham, while Liberty Ross had Jimmy Iovine by her side. The surprise of the night came when the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos arrived, turning heads with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

“It’s nice to have a fashion show in L.A.,” said Lisa Bonet alongside Jason Momoa. Her previous one in Tinseltown was back in 2016 for Hedi Slimane’s last hurrah at Saint Laurent. This night, though, belonged to Tom Ford.

Filmmaker Ron Howard came out, as did a slew of actors inducing George Hamilton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kate Hudson, Rita Wilson, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Bomer, Joe Alwyn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Billie Lourd, Hunter Schafer and Jon Hamm.

“What would you call this?” said Hamm of his eye-catching blue suit. “I don’t know. It’s a silky something.” The actor sported a turtleneck under the look. “Tom Ford everything — well, except these,” he added looking down at his white sneakers. “They’re Converse. I talked them into letting me wear them.”

On the runway, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Kendall Jenner walked the show. Earlier backstage, hairstylist Duffy shared that every girl had a flower in her hair created out of feathers that Ford had made.

“It’s very masculine, tight and tailored,” he said of the look. “It’s graphic and boyish with a tough side parting. The hair is then folded, not rolled, to emulate the shape of a boy’s head, essentially.”

The makeup, in contrast, was glam. Makeup artist Diane Kendal used warm tones of golds, browns, reds and purples. The focus was on prepping “gorgeous skin,” leaving a dewy finish. Nearby, Gigi was getting her face done. When she finished, she stood turning to Bella.

“I’m going to find a hiding spot,” she told her. “I’ll let you know where it is.”