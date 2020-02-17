FULL HOUSE: At Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Now spring 2020 show at London’s Tate Modern on Sunday evening, the famous faces stalking the runway outnumbered those in the front row.

The likes of Billy Porter, Charli XCX and Meghan Trainor watched a diverse cast of iconic models, influencers and music progeny walked by in the Tommy x Lewis range created with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and the capsule collection developed with musician H.E.R.

Naomi Campbell opened the show in a neon yellow and white tracksuit and sneakers. She led a parade of prominent British faces that included Jodie Kidd, Erin O’Connor, Jourdan Dunn, Georgia May Jagger, Pixie Geldof, Karen Elson, Yasmin Le Bon, Ella Richards, Jasmine Sanders and Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon.

Other international talents also caught the eye, including American influencer Luka Sabbat as well as models Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Halima Aden, Jordan Barrett and Christy Turlington’s nephew James.

Hamilton, Hilfiger and H.E.R. took their bow with the entire cast to rousing disco music.

“I expect to be blown away,” predicted Porter few minutes before the show, who was a regular at the London Fashion Week events, attending shows from Richard Quinn to Simone Rocha. He’s in town to shoot his next movie “Cinderella,” and also took in the Central Saint Martins show. “That was really special,” he said. “What was coming out and pouring out of these kids was really magnificent.”