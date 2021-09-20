×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

Accessories

This Is Not Your Mother’s Charm Bracelet

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments

What you didn't see on TV.

Tina Pawlik, Phil Dunster, Bill Lawrence,
Tina Pawlik, Phil Dunster, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Phoebe Walsh, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" pose in the press room.

TV’s familiar faces gathered in downtown Los Angeles and concurrently in London on Sunday night for the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. It was a lively production that kicked off with a TV-inspired singalong of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” because if there has been one constant companion this pandemic year-plus of isolation, it’s been TV.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were the night’s top winners, proving that it was streaming shows that most captured the public’s attention. (Netflix snagged the most awards, with more than 40 wins this year). After taking the stage, stars were ushered into a digital press room backstage — here’s a look behind the scenes at what you didn’t see on TV:

1) Meme-in-the-making:

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” (Best Limited Series) — who wore Dior — on her meme-ready expression upon hearing about the show’s win — and hearing it from Angela Bassett: “I haven’t seen the footage yet, so I’m mildly embarrassed. But, really, Moses [Ingram] and I were freaking out that Angela Bassett was on stage, so that’s why we were grouped together like that. And then we were like, ‘Oh my God. We won. How do we go up to Angela Bassett and just be like, ‘Hi. Thank you so much’? So, yeah, I think we’re just all overjoyed and pretty overwhelmed, but it’s so wonderful to be here with such a great group of people. We all love each other so much.”

Related Galleries

2) Party of One:

Josh O’Connor (Best Actor, Drama for “The Crown”) on celebrating solo in L.A. the show’s multiple wins (including Best Drama, as well as Best Actress, Drama for Olivia Colman) while the rest of the cast was in London: “I have texted them. But I’ve got a U.S. phone on me, and I forgot to bring my U.K. phone, and I suddenly realized that the entire cast and crew of ‘The Crown’ have my U.K. number and not my U.S. number. So, when I get back to the hotel, I’m sure, I’ll have to text them, and they’ll text me…[I’m] very proud.”

3) Sharing Credit:

Evan Peters (Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie for “Mare of Easttown”) continuing to praise his seasoned costar Kate Winslet (Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie): “She’s just phenomenal. We were just saying on the way over here that I would just give this [trophy] to her, because she’s just so incredible, and I definitely wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. The best scene partner I could have ever asked for. An amazing human being and so down to earth. I just love her. She’s awesome.”

4) Rewriting the Role of Lead Actress:

Kate Winslet on what playing small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan means for women in the industry today and moving forward: “It makes me feel genuinely that our industry is changing. I am honestly starting to feel that, that the shifts are happening. We’re finger pointing a lot less at women in terms of how they look, their shape. You know, we stopped scrutinizing them, and, in turn, what happens then is that younger generations of women who are not in our industry start to feel okay within themselves too. And that’s more important than anything else, because it’s up to us to be absolutely being real and representing ourselves with integrity and authenticity and celebrating each other and not judging one another. If we’re not doing that in our industry, then nobody else has got a hope in hell. So, I feel like with playing Mare, maybe we are shifting the dynamics of how leading ladies are seen on screen. It warms my heart. It makes me very, very happy.”

Winslet was having a full-circle moment with her date for the night, husband Edward Abel Smith: “When I was here 10 years ago with ‘Mildred Pierce,’ we had actually just met. Like, we really had just met. And I knew that I was going to spend my life with this man. So I came to the Emmys, and I was just so in a whirlwind of having just met him that I couldn’t even concentrate, and I vividly remember making an absolutely appalling speech, because I was just not on planet earth, because I had fallen head over heels in love with this person who I just met. So to have him here, it’s really quite special.”

5) Ted Lasso to SNL?

Lorne Michaels teased Jason Sudeikis’ return to “Saturday Night Live” (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series). “He’ll be coming back soon,” said Michaels. “I’m very happy about that as well.” The longtime television producer also shared some words on the late Norm Macdonald, the comedian and “SNL” alum who passed away last week at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer: “I think he meant the world to people there [at ‘SNL’]. I can tell you from just the number of people I’ve heard from, the number of people that have gone and talked about Norm. When you work for somebody for that many years, and they make you laugh, and you’re aware of who they are as a person and as a friend, I think Norm was one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. And because he’s Canadian, I put him right there up in the top five.”

6) The Tao of Ted:

Sudeikis (Best Actor, Comedy) on what he’s learned playing Ted Lasso on Apple TV+’s hit show: “I’ve learned that, I don’t know, that optimism is a better way to go even though pessimism can sometimes get an easy laugh.”

7) Bringing Home Emmy:

“Ted Lasso” costar Hannah Waddingham (Supporting Actress, Comedy) on where she’ll keep her Emmy: “My little girl and I have become such a little unit, because I am a single mom. And I just wanted to say to her that she can have this in her bedroom to show her that her mommy will only ever be away when it’s for a really blooming good reason. And I think it shows her that, when she’s older, she just has to fight that little bit harder and magical things happen.” And what did she think of Seth Rogen mispronouncing her last name? “Oh, I didn’t hear that,” she said alongside costar Brett Goldstein, who took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “That’s brand new information to me.” “He’s dead,” joked Goldstein. “Oh man, I gotta call him Seth Rage-en,” Waddingham mused.

8) Early Bird:

Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” on being overwhelmed by his early win (Supporting Actor, Comedy), which was announced shortly following the opening number with host Cedric the Entertainer: “I’m struggling to take any of this in, because it’s so f–king surreal. And I didn’t realize we were up so quickly, so I thought, ‘There’ll be some time to settle into the ceremony.’ And then there was singing and dancing and then suddenly they were calling our names. I was like, ‘What is going on?'”

9) Host v. Host:

Stephen Colbert (Outstanding Variety Special, Live for “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020”) on Cedric the Entertainer’s hosting skills: “Cedric killed it. He lived up to his name. I was entertained.”

10) Sharing the Stage:

And how did Conan O’Brien — who’s ending his late-night show after a 28-year run — make it up on stage during Colbert’s acceptance speech? “I said, ‘Why don’t you come on stage with us if we win?’ He goes, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, “OK. If you change your mind, let me know,’ and he just came up. We love Conan, honored to be super fans of Conan O’Brien.”

John Oliver also showed O’Brien some love, giving him a shout-out on stage while accepting his award for Variety Talk Series. Will he be sharing any of his multiple Emmys with his friend? “No, he can take it from my cold dead hands,” Oliver said to laughs. “I said that I appreciated him — not that much.” On a more serious note, he added: “What he’s done is absolutely remarkable. It’s hard to overstate the influence that he has had on comedy writers. There’s a whole generation of comedy writers who kind of look to Conan to see what they’re to see their sense of humor on TV for the first time. So, he’s a monumentally influential figure to lots of us.”

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad