Attending Saint Laurent’s Berlin Show With Travis Bennett

“I can’t complain about a single thing,” says Travis Bennett over the phone from New York. He’s just returned to the city after a short trip to Berlin, but any jet lag that might’ve caught him doesn’t show: he’d traveled to Germany for the Saint Laurent men’s show, and he’s still riding the high.

“It was insane. I mean, always, every time I do a Saint Laurent show it’s always crazy. They always put them in places that I think are just so grand, and so huge, so beyond,” he says. “I hadn’t been to a men’s show yet, I’ve only been to a women’s one. This one to me was really nice. The music was my favorite. Also, when I went to a women’s one, there were some things that I saw that I would wear, but this one, there’s so much more that I wanted to wear.”

Bennett has already had a busy year: in addition to his role in the series “Dave,” he appeared in Netflix’s “You People,” costarring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; the Jon Hamm movie “Confess, Fletch” and the movie “History of the World Part II.” It’s been a big push into acting for Bennett, who was previously best known as a member of Odd Future. For his press appearances, he’s worn a full look by The Row to his spot on Jimmy Kimmel and turned up at the Jacquemus show. His first Saint Laurent men’s show meant another big fashion moment, which caused a bit of a scramble for his stylist Jason Bolden.

“One of my looks got stuck in customs, so they pulled something off the runway and gave it to me. Luckily, I can fit those things, because I’m a slender man,” Bennett says. “I had these leather pants on, that I love so much, they’re a wider cut. And this silk top on…it was an expensive version of a normal outfit. Just turned the notch up on it. So I looked great, I’ll tell you that much.”

He names Dennis Rodman as his style icon and says day to day, he favors vintage T-shirts and “cool pants.”

“I’m a big vintage kid, so I collect a lot of that stuff.”

Ahead, he’s planning to take in one fashion show during the men’s week in Paris but otherwise is hoping to be vacationing in Europe this summer.

“I have to go to a wedding in Lake Como, which I’m really excited about, to bounce around Europe a little bit. So a lot of traveling. I feel like for the last few months I’ve been stuck in L.A., so I’m trying to get out a little bit more,” he says. “I feel like I’ve been stuck in America. We have good s–t here, but I want to go see what Europe has right now.”

Travis Bennett attends the Saint Laurent men’s show in Berlin. Courtesy of Travis Bennett

Travis Bennett attends the Saint Laurent men’s show in Berlin. Courtesy of Taylor Rahmani

Travis Bennett attends the Saint Laurent men’s show in Berlin. Courtesy of Taylor Rahmani