EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts Named Godmother of Trophée Chopard

THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut.

Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.

This year’s female and male winners will receive the award on May 19 at a dinner presided over by Caroline Scheufele, the house’s copresident and artistic director, and festival executives Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux.

Considered to be a particularly auspicious distinction, the prize’s past winners have included Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy as well as James McAvoy, John Boyega and Gael Garcia Bernal.

It will be one of the highlights of an edition filled with milestones. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Chopard as official partner of the festival, which itself celebrates its 75th year.

For the occasion, the brand has created a version of the coveted Palme d’Or featuring rose quartz and diamonds.

This year’s jury will be presided over by veteran French actor Vincent Lindon, who can count on the support of Noomi Rapace and director Asghar Farhadi to evaluate this year’s crop of 18 films in competition.

Chopard will also reveal its latest Red Carpet high jewelry designs, a 75-piece collection inspired by movies that made an imprint on their time.