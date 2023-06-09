U.S. State Department Addresses Imprisonment of Designer Khadijah Shah in Pakistan

The U.S. State Department has acknowledged its efforts on behalf of fashion designer Khadijah Shah, who is being imprisoned in Pakistan.

The bridal, eveningwear and ready-to-wear designer has dual citizenship in Pakistan and the U.S. Her companies Zaha and Élan are based in Pakistan. According to published reports, she faced arrest by Pakistani police due to her alleged involvement in the May 9 demonstrations at the Corps Commander House in Lahore. At that time, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vandalized the property, which is known as “Jinnah House,” following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan due to charges of corruption. Thousands of PTI supporters have been arrested and are expected to be tried in criminal court.

In a lengthy statement from Shah’s family posted online, her relatives described her as “a law-abiding citizen and loving mother of three young children” who never had any official affiliation with a political party and has “always been committed to the rule of law and prosperity of Pakistani society.” They claimed that she took part in a peaceful protest on May 9. Some reports alleged Shah was “a prime suspect” in the destructive demonstration at Jinnah House. Her family disputed reports that she was “a central figure in the violence and damage” that had been caused on May 9. They also stated that she had not known that she was being sought by police. They said she “willingly” claimed that she had not presented herself to police officials for questioning on May 23 and was subsequently arrested.

They also noted that when she appeared in Anti-Terrorism Court on May 24, her face was covered by authorities. Shah’s family said that neither they, nor her lawyers, had been able to see her, and check on her health and living conditions in the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

At a June 6 press conference in Pakistan, a State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel reportedly said that the U.S. has requested consular access to her. Foreign government officials are entitled to check on their imprisoned nationals to check on their welfare and provide consular assistance. They may contact family, ensure legal representation and medical care and provide reading material.

Asked about the status of the consular access request for Shah, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, “We are aware of the detention of a U.S. citizen in Pakistan. The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. Whenever a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Last month in a video message, Shah condemned the May 9 events and apologized to the Pakistani army.

The Shah family’s statement said, “Her fundamental right to a free and fair trial should not be undermined and she should be accorded the very basic legal presumption of innocence unless proven otherwise. These are every Pakistani citizen’s fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of our country.”

Her family’s statement described her as “a strong and vocal woman” who “has exercised from time to time her constitutional right to peacefully express her views.”

The case is expected to be tried in criminal court, according to new reports.

Aside from being one of Pakistan’s leading designers, Shah’s family is well-established in the country. The designer’s father, Salman, reportedly had been the finance minister for former President Pervez Musharraf and had also served as an adviser in the Punjab government, during the Usman Buzdar administration. Her grandfather was the former Army Staff Gen. Asif Nawaz Janjua. The Shah family’s statement touched upon her ancestry stating, “The deep influence of her grandparents, who raised her, is evident in her patriotism and respect for the Pakistan Army and the other institutions of our country.”

Other relatives of Shah were reportedly arrested.

The Shah family stated, “We want to be very clear: Khadijah and our entire family have condemned and continue to condemn the senseless and dangerous violence that endangered the lives of those who serve our country and destroyed state property. Such violence has no place in a society that aims to uphold the promise of rule of law and democracy — two ideals that are close to Khadijah’s values and belief system.”

The U.S. does not provide an official figure for the number of American citizens detained overseas. Last year the James Foley Legacy Foundation estimated that more than 60 U.S. citizens are wrongfully detained in about 18 countries. A JFLF spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for the current estimate of American citizens detained overseas.

Representatives at Zaha and Élan had not responded to media requests Friday afternoon. Their respective sites and social media accounts showcased fashion without any company statements related to Shah’s situation. The designer’s Instagram account, which has more than 103,000 followers, appeared to be in a similar vein.

The Zaha site flagged Friday’s release of the brand’s “festive” collection with a countdown clock. The house also offers bridal and ready-to-wear. Élan touts “on trend colors, artisanal embroideries and responsibly sourced fabric.” The name Zaha means “blossom” in Arabic and the brand’s gingko leaf logo was chosen as a symbol of resilience and strength, according to the company’s site. Online shoppers will also learn, “This not only encapsulates our vision for the brand but also how we view our customer. The Zaha woman is strong and fiercely independent, a woman who can weather any storm.”

After starting and acting as creative director of the high-end Élan label in 2004, Shah later introduced Zaha as a more affordable and varied collection. In November, Shah neither confirmed nor denied rumors of a potential sale of Élan to Sefam. The designer told the media outlet Profit at that time, “Élan is now at a stage in its growth trajectory where we are now open to considering the external injection of finances to help us grow rapidly.”

A LinkedIn page attributed to Shah described her as a “strong arts and design professional with a Bachelor of Science focused in international relations and affairs from The London School of Economics and Political Science. Concurrent to running her own businesses, Shah worked as creative director for Afsaneh. In 2014, she also cofounded Sapphire Retail Ltd. and led design for women’s and men’s wear, accessories, and home, as well as marketing there for nearly four years.