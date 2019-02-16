Vanessa Kirby and Richard Madden gave a master class on how to have fun at a fashion show, while taking in the Boss show Wednesday. The old friends sat chatting throughout the show, pointing out which looks they liked throughout (and looking refreshingly way less serious than an average front row turnout).

“Richard and I were having such a laugh,” Kirby said after the show. “I was like ‘that one would look really good on you.’ And he liked a lot of the women’s ones. We’re friends, we’ve been friends for years.”

For herself, Kirby fancied the collection’s camel coat, but insisted it wouldn’t look the same on her. “I can’t pull most stuff off,” she said. “Plus when you try things on that have come from the runway, they’ve got these amazing models wearing them and then you try them on and you’re like, ‘ok, not quite the same.’”

Kirby, most known for portraying Princess Margaret on “The Crown,” is in New York for the month filming a “beautiful little indie movie but I can’t talk about it.” She spent her morning off at the Boss show at the close of NYFW.

“I like their suits, you know?” she said of the brand. “I would always choose to wear a really simple suit. I feel way more comfortable wearing a more casual, slightly more masculine [look]. I prefer that to frills, always. I just feel better in it.”

Which might come as a shock to those used to seeing her in her royal finest on “The Crown.”

“I’m not that at all,” she said of the princess’ more feminine style. “I’m quite messy, quite scruffy. I’ll always choose a suit over a gown.”

The series continues with a new cast for the third season, with Helena Bonham Carter stepping in to play the princess later in life.

“Helena is a great friend, she’s absolutely amazing. So in a way, to love a character that much, and then get to share her, is really rare, and that’s really cool,” Kirby said. “It feels like we both know the same person really intimately. But I would’ve done it forever, if I could. She’s so amazing – I got so lucky. The best time of my life.”

Once she wraps her current project, she’s off to Eastern Europe for another role. In the meantime, she’s getting her New York fix.

“I did a play here a few years ago and I fell in love with New York, with my boyfriend,” she said. “I love it.”