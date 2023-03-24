Victoria Beckham Talks Beauty, Fashion and Art

LONDON — Victoria Beckham has her eyes on everything: fashion, beauty and art.

The British designer hosted an intimate talk with art historian Katy Hessel, author of “The Story of Art Without Men,” at her Dover Street store in London to discuss her new beauty launch, Eyewear, which is made up of seven creamy eye shadow sticks in a crayon-like shape.

The colors include a deep brown, matte mustard yellow, lilac, khaki green, shimmery bronze, beige and pearl. Artist Blair Breitenstein created the packaging for the product.

“Eyewear for me is where beauty and fashion meet. I think the colors are very wearable but also you really get that sense of fun. I did a video at the weekend where I showed myself creating the smokey eye using Eyewear without a mirror. I’m not a makeup artist,” Beckham told WWD.

“It’s nice to push yourself out of your comfort zone to try new things so you don’t get stuck in a beauty rut,” she said of her ultimate beauty tip.

At the event, Beckham spoke of her love of art with her husband, David.

“I feel that as I get older, art is something that I’m really enjoying with my husband, something that we’re educating ourselves about,” she said.

Beckham retold the story of seeing art up close and personal for the first time, which happened to be at Elton John’s house in the south of France.

“I remember Elton having this enormous Julian Schnabel in his dining room. The scale was just immense and I just remember being so mesmerized by it,” she said.

Beckham is now an avid art collector with her husband. The couple are always eyeing up contemporary art and attend Art Basel in Miami.

Beckham’s brand is on a upward trajectory. According to the company’s private equity investor, NEO Investment Partners, revenue rose 42 percent to 58 million pounds last year, with more double-digit growth to come.

NEO, which specializes in high-end lifestyle brands such as Ami Paris, Vuarnet, Valextra, Pierre Marcolini and Ladurée, purchased a minority stake in Beckham’s business for about 30 million pounds in 2017.

The deal valued the business at around 100 million pounds, and NEO became a shareholder alongside David and Victoria Beckham.

The designer showed her fall 2023 collection in Paris to critical acclaim. The show was inspired by the 2009 dramatization of “Grey Gardens” starring Drew Barrymore.

“What I love about that movie is how there’s an element of child play and you can really see that in the collection,” said Beckham, adding that she would watch her mother get ready as a child.