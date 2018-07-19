Gone are the days when tech executives were viewed as unfashionable, pocket-protector-carrying nerds. These days what the industry’s executives are wearing has sometimes been as closely scrutinized as the products they’re selling (think Mark Zuckerberg, hoodie version, versus Zuckerberg, suit version, or Jeff Bezos, pre-$150 billion and post-$150 billion).

So as the summer season hits midstride, here’s a look at what some in the industry — from Silicon Valley to Silicon Beach — are wearing both to the office and to the beach.

Sophia Amoruso, founder and ceo, Girlboss

Describe your office style: What a new world to no longer be the chief executive officer of a fashion business. I normally wear what’s easiest while staying chic: think denim jumpsuits, easy skirt pairings, boyfriend jeans. My favorite piece to wear is actually a bright white pair of Dries Van Noten jeans that look like they’re about three sizes too large.

What do you like to wear to the beach?

I’m in love with this swimwear line called Roxana Salehoun, and beachwear by Caravana. And, of course, my rattan tote from my friend Aurora’s line, Brother Vellies, is always with me.

How are you spending the summer?

In L.A. in my backyard, by the pool, watercolor painting, swimming, playing with my three crazy poodles and relaxing. Heading to Greece later this summer, which I’m excited for as well.

Manish Chandra, founder and ceo, Poshmark

Describe your office style.

The summers in the Bay Area can be hot one day and foggy the next, so I typically pair a lightweight shirt and jeans with a bomber. I found an Alexander Wang leather backpack on Poshmark, and it’s become my go-to accessory for the office, as well as meetings, travel and post-work events. I’m also a huge fan of cult-favorite brand Supreme. I work in Silicon Valley where our style is notoriously casual, but I express my personal style through bold, fun sneakers, and you can always find me rocking them, no matter the season, from brands like Alessandro Dell’Acqua, Y-3 and Nike.

What do you like to wear to the beach?

Dita sunglasses and graphic T-shirts are some of my favorite summer staples, and when I want to dress things up, I wear colorful printed shirts from Marc Jacobs and Bugatchi.

How are you spending the summer?

I enjoy reading and listening to music. I love discovering new authors and artists, and also revisiting my favorites. I love the water, so you can often find me snorkeling or scuba diving with my family.

Tracy DiNunzio, founder and ceo, Tradesy

Describe your office style.

My office style is ultra-comfortable and playful. I like to mix and match designer pieces from labels like Off White, Vetements and Marni, with ath-leisure and fancy pajamas by FRS for Restless Sleepers, Opening Ceremony and Adidas. I almost always wear slippers or athletic shoes and bold eyewear, and I keep a collection of big fuzzy sweaters in my office for me and the team to throw on when it gets cooler.

Tradesy is a fashion company, but we don’t treat the office like a runway. I’ve intentionally created an environment where women aren’t expected to dress up for work, where we can focus on what we do and how we feel instead of how we look, and where creativity and risk-taking are encouraged.

What do you like to wear to the beach?

I bought a giant vintage Hermès straw sun hat on Tradesy years ago, and it’s my absolute favorite beach accessory. I’m obsessed with candy colors this summer, so I’m wearing it with my pink Kenzo jelly sandals, yellow Chanel “Lego Bag” sunglasses, Mara Hoffman printed beach pants and mismatched bikini separates for beach days.

How are you spending the summer?

I’m focusing on having more fun and taking great care of myself this summer. Tradesy’s offices are in Santa Monica, so I’m taking midday breaks to enjoy our local beach culture and work on my fitness outdoors. I’ve also enrolled in weekend art classes to keep those creative juices flowing. And instead of taking one big summer vacation, I’ve planned various smaller outings with friends, including a weekend at a meditation retreat, a series of flying lessons and a day at Six Flags [Magic Mountain].

Raissa Gerona, chief marketing officer, Revolve

Describe your office style.

I’m in meetings most of the day so will wear something professional yet simple and practical. I’ll usually wear a pair of Grlfrnd jeans with a T-shirt, linen blazer and a pair of slides from Raye.

What do you like to wear to the beach?

I always pair a bikini with statement earrings or a bold accessory for a beach day.

How are you spending the summer?

#Revolvesummer, of course. It’s our newest initiative that’s taking place in Bermuda.

Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief ideation officer, Clique

Describe your office style.

I basically wear a uniform to work every day: a below-the-knee skirt, lightweight black sweater and a low heel. Usually, there’s a third piece involved as well, like a blazer or robe jacket.

What do you like to wear to the beach?

Zimmermann makes some amazing one-piece swimsuits that feel fun, rather than boring. I’m also quite fond of a high-waisted Mara Hoffman rainbow bikini. I usually have a pair of leather J. Crew sandals with me, too, and a cotton Proenza Schouler tote with a leather handle that manages to hold everything, always. I also love a Janessa Leone straw hat with a big brim.

How are you spending the summer?

At home with my baby. My husband and I bought a house recently, and I’m really enjoying having a pool for the first time.

Don Ressler, co-ceo and cofounder, TechStyle Fashion Group

Describe your office style.

As co-ceo for TechStyle, I oversee creative which includes branding, design, and all studio — photo shoots/commercials for our brands JustFab, ShoeDazzle, Fabletics and Savage X Fenty. So my office style is really led by my mood and how I want to approach a particular day. If I have meetings with outside partners, you may see me in a Tom Ford suit. If I am working with my creative staff, I might be wearing one of my favorite streetwear brands like Off White. For me, it’s really all about fashion that’s comfortable. To that end, I also wear a lot of sneakers which are also influenced by mood, and they range from Balenciaga to Nike.

What do you like to wear to the beach?

I’m pretty minimalist when it comes to beach wear. A Stone Island bathing suit and a pair of sneakers — I’m not a flip-flop guy — are pretty much the only things I need.

How are you spending the summer?

I live close to the beach, so I’ll be spending a lot of time there with my family this summer. Each year, my wife Ginger and I pick a remote beach destination and surprise the kids.

The basic qualifiers are sun, sand and great food. I can’t tell you where we are going this year, because I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but some of our favorite places are Cabo San Lucas and Bora Bora. Even though we live in California with many amazing beaches, it’s still hard to really relax and decompress when so close to the office. Being in an unfamiliar destination where I have to find my way really helps me detach from work and reset the creative mind.