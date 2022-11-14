×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

What This Up-and-coming Mexican American Artist’s Pink-frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Yvette Mayorga's first solo exhibition puts her painterly, confectionary technique on full display.

Yvette Mayorga
Artwork by Yvette Mayorga
Artwork by Yvette Mayorga
The Pink Fountain After Versailles, 2022 Fiberglass, wood and acrylic piping 64 x 52 x 52 in.
Artwork by Yvette Mayorga
View ALL 10 Photos

You can practically smell the sugar walking into the gallery.

The pink-frosted canvas suggests a Sweet 16 birthday cake, with three figures gathered around a Nike Jordan hightop — a Telfar bag, iced grande drink and cellphone within reach — and actual false eyelashes and jeweled acrylic nails collaged onto the surface.

But upon further inspection, one notices the visitation of an angel, and the references to all-holy consumerism. Yvette Mayorga’s “The Reenactment With Nike Air Jordans After the Last Supper” is more than it seems.

“The nontraditional is really what gets me excited about making work,” said the emerging multidisciplinary artist, who started her practice referencing confectionary labor by using actual food, until she realized the limited shelf life. She now uses confectionary piping cones with hundreds of different tips to apply textural pink acrylic paint to her canvases, creating contemporary narratives about gender, immigration, consumerism and belonging.

Related Galleries

“The Reenactment With Nike Air Jordans After the Last Supper” by Yvette Mayorga. Robert Chase Heishman

Mayorga, 31, has opened her first solo show, “Yvette Mayorga: What a Time” at Crystal Bridges Museum‘s conceptual offshoot, The Momentary, with 21 new paintings and 16 sculptures on view through May 12. The building is a converted Kraft cheese factory in Walmart country, Bentonville, Arkansas, a place that reminds Mayorga of her working class upbringing in Moline, Illinois, home of John Deere & Co.

She is the daughter of immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico, who first landed in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother, Maria, was a baker at Marshall Field’s department store, then gave it up to stay at home with the five kids when the family moved to Moline. Her father, Thomas, was a janitor at night, and worked 23 years by day at Tyson Foods, which is based in Northwest Arkansas, not far from Bentonville.

“The Catholic Church was my first art museum,” said Mayorga, who traces her baroque style to the gilded interiors and European-style portraiture.

She never visited an actual museum until age 18. But her first installation, she likes to say, was her teenage bedroom, which she has reproduced for her solo show as the installation piece, “Teenage Bedroom After 15.” It features a piped pink painted bed with gilded bedspread, piped pink Hello Kitty wallpaper, nightstand, backpack, even a piped pink working digital alarm clock. “Most of the objects are the same but heightened, and within the wallpaper there are references to European painting and to surveillance,” she said.

Artwork by Yvette Mayorga
“Teenage Bedroom After 15” by Yvette Mayorga. Courtsey of Yvette Mayorga

In college, Mayorga studied painting and anthropology, focusing on border theory, which led to her interest in incorporating her family’s history into her work.

“What is painful is what didn’t continue after migration, the craft histories that are deeply rooted in my family,” she said, explaining how the ixtle plant fiber weaving heritage from her father’s side of the family influenced “Palma 1,” a googly eyed, sneaker-wearing, fiberglass character sculpture made from casting the stiff plant traditionally used to weave everything from bags to umbrellas.

“Being an artist is such a privilege in itself, that it was something they couldn’t even afford to think about,” said Mayorga, who holds an MFA in Fiber and Material Studies from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. “It was about coming here and working for our family and really about surviving.…So I’m really interested in bringing this Imagined legacy in my work, to claim our lineage and craft, as being that I come from a line of artists that never call themselves that.”

“Palma” works by Yvette Mayorga.

Having pink as her palette is charged. “It’s a commentary on how these colors and aesthetics place gender onto young girls,” she explained, adding that the Barbie cars, cell phones, sneakers, false eyelashes and acrylic nails in her work represent the American Dream. At the same time, she’s using the color to talk about harder subjects.

An ongoing installation project called “Monuments of the Forgotten,” incorporating donated shoes decorated with plaster, acrylic paste and frosting, references border crossings. Look closer at some of the acrylic nails in her work and they spell out “F-ICE.”

“The fact that the border wall is still being built currently, that there is a hold and grasp on women’s bodies and the overturning of Roe v Wade…for me, all of these issues are woven together and really a part of a whole,” she said.

Her work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the DePaul Art Museum, El Museo del Barrio, the John D. and Catherine T. MacCarthur Foundation and the New Mexico University Art Museum. Next up, she’s working on a work for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 public art project. In 2023, she also has a residency at Ceramica Suro in Guadalajara, Mexico, and another solo show at The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Connecticut opening in September.

Although she’s never done any collaborations, she’s open. “It would be super cool to see the shoes become wearable, because I always get a lot of messages from people asking if I would pipe their Jordans,” she laughed. “It’s just another layer that makes my work accessible.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Hot Summer Bags

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What This Up-and-coming Artist's Pink Frosted Paintings Reveal About the American Dream

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad