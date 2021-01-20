There were plenty of major — and meaningful — style moments at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, but emerging through the big names of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez was a new face on the fashion scene: Ella Emhoff.

Emhoff is the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Harris and the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. At Wednesday’s inauguration, she wore an embellished, cinched-waist long coat by Miu Miu, which was only one of her many recent high-fashion moments: while in Washington for the week’s events she’s worn brands like Thom Browne and Batsheva. Emhoff is a textile design student at Parsons, and an emerging knitwear designer, as seen on her Instagram and website, where she accepts commissions for knit pieces.

Proving her fashion prowess this week in D.C., one must wonder which brand might try and snap Emhoff up as a campaign face, or a design assistant, given her training. Either way, all eyes are on Ella Emhoff.

