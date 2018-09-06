After growing from ubiquitous but very available to still ubiquitous but impossible to talk to, Cardi B will likely sit much of this New York Fashion Week out, given she’s been out less following the birth of her daughter, Kulture. So who will take her place as our most spotted front-row and party attendee this season? Our bets are on Nicki Minaj, reprising her role as a front-row devotee from last September. Other candidates include Kim Petras, who likely will be doing a mix of attending shows and performing (catch her Saturday at Christian Cowan’s after party, for one).

On the heels of their box-office streak, the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians” are primed for their front-row debuts. Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are making the press rounds for their upcoming reality show, so we suspect they’ll find their way to a show or two. And if all else fails…there’s always Emily Ratajkowski.