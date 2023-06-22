Williams Sonoma Launches Jeff Leatham Faux Florals

MILAN — Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham is on a roll. After releasing his coffee table book “The Art of the Flower” earlier this week, home retailer giant Williams Sonoma has unveiled the launch of a new collaboration with the well known floral designer for a collection of faux florals.

Known for his large scale projects and installations and celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian and the late Tina Turner, Leatham has design studios at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, where he got his start in the early ’90s, as well as at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia and Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. He said in an interview published earlier this week that everyone important in his life he met in the lobby of the George V, where he’s artistic director and oversees the venue’s dramatic floral arrangements.

In 2021, he teamed with Kardashian to release the first of two collaborative fragrances, and Leatham thought it was fitting to ask the entrepreneur-influencer to contribute the introduction to “The Art of the Flower.”

Home to Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc. said the flowers are not typical fake ones.

“From stunning long-stem bouquets to meticulously crafted faux floral arrangements, each piece from our collaboration with Jeff Leatham perfectly combines his artistry with Williams Sonoma’s commitment to craftsmanship,” said Williams Sonoma president Felix Carbullido in a statement. “We are proud to offer our customers, Jeff’s millions of followers and floral enthusiasts the opportunity to have a long-lasting, lifelike version of the striking floral designs that Jeff is known for.”

Jeff Leatham poses with his faux florals for Williams Sonoma. Courtesy of WILLIAMS SONOMA

For Leatham, the collection allows a wider public to immerse themselves in the world of flowers and create the magic he creates for weddings and VIP events in the comfort of their own homes.

“Partnering with Williams Sonoma to create this line of real touch floral arrangements has been an incredible journey as we’ve pushed the boundaries of permanent botanical design in order to bring lifelike artificial florals that are both visually striking and long-lasting to market,” he said.