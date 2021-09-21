Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Star, Dies at 57

Willie Garson has died at age 57.

The actor, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City,” was reportedly battling cancer.

His son, Nathen, and fellow actor Titus Welliver took to social media to pay tribute to Garson.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote on Instagram. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

“There are no words,” shared Welliver on Twitter alongside a photograph of the late actor. “I love you dear brother. We are fewer.”

Garson, who’s appeared in “White Collar” and “Hawaii Five-0,” was expected to reprise his role as Blatch alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO Max’s upcoming “Sex and the City” revival.