If Hillary Clinton was the marquis name at last year’s Women in the World Summit, it seems fitting that Oprah Winfrey will deliver the keynote speech for the event, April 10 to 12, this year.

While Clinton in 2016 lost her presidential bid, Winfrey sounded like a candidate who wanted to run for president when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. In the days and weeks following the Golden Globes, Winfrey dispelled the notion that she was interested in a presidential run.

The 10th anniversary of the summit, which was founded by Tina Brown, will feature discussions on hot-button issues such as anti-gun violence, equal pay and the #MeToo movement.

Another must-see moment will be a rare conversation between Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour and Brown. As editor in chief of Vanity Fair from 1983 to 1992, Brown worked at the publishing company at the time that Wintour was helming Vogue.

Hollywood last year was represented by Viola Davis and Angelina Jolie, among others. Brie Larson, Ashley Judd, Bryan Cranston, Wanda Sykes and Phoebe Robinson, comedian, author, actress, co-creator and costar of “2 Dope Queens,” signed on this year, to name a few.

Jill Soloway, writer, director and creator of “Transparent,” and Rachel Bloom, co-creator of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” are on the program, and filmmakers Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of Pakistan and Safa Al Ahmad of Saudi Arabia will shed light on the roles of women in their respective countries.

Gathering women from the far corners of the globe and whose experiences are worlds apart is part of the summit’s appeal. For example, on the roster are Mihrigul Tursun, a former prisoner in a Chinese internment camp; Mimi Ito, a cultural anthropologist and tech expert; Lina Khalifeh, founder of SheFighter self-defense school, and former astronaut and principal of 100 Year Starship, Mae Jemison.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain is on the list, along with Edna Adan, former foreign minister of Somaliland and Elizabeth Nyamayaro, senior adviser to the executive director of U.N. Women and global head of #HeForShe, a solidarity campaign for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by the United Nations.