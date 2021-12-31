×
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 31, 2021

Business

Victoria Beckham Holdings Narrows Losses, Sees Modest Sales Decline in 2020

Eye

The Best Party Photos of 2021

Eye

Virgil Abloh Portrait Featured in Mural With Trailblazers

WWD’s 2021 Superlatives

Best couple? Rookie of the year? Biggest overachiever? We crown this year's winners.

Rookie of the Year:
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Couple:
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Prom Queen and King:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Best Instagram Boyfriend:
Travis Barker

Most Popular:
Pete Davidson

Most Changed Since Freshman Year:
Billie Eilish

Biggest Overachiever:
Bernie Sanders’ mittens

Most Likely to Succeed:
Amanda Gorman

Most Mysterious:
NFT tchotchkes

Life of the Party:
Zendaya

Drama Queen and King:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Most Flirtatious:
Lizzo

Most Artistic:
Lil Nas X

Biggest Gossip:
@keithmcnallynyc

Biggest Zaddy:
Ted Lasso, aka Jason Sudeikis

Most Likely to be Late to Class:
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Revisit WWD’s 2019 Superlatives and WWD’s 2018 Superlatives

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

