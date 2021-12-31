WWD’s 2021 Superlatives

Rookie of the Year:
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Couple:
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers
Prom Queen and King:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Best Instagram Boyfriend:
Travis Barker
Most Popular:
Pete Davidson
Most Changed Since Freshman Year:
Billie Eilish
Biggest Overachiever:
Bernie Sanders’ mittens
Most Likely to Succeed:
Amanda Gorman
Most Mysterious:
NFT tchotchkes
Life of the Party:
Zendaya
Drama Queen and King:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Most Flirtatious:
Lizzo
Most Artistic:
Lil Nas X
Biggest Gossip:
@keithmcnallynyc
Biggest Zaddy:
Ted Lasso, aka Jason Sudeikis
Most Likely to be Late to Class:
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
