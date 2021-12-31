WWD’s 2021 Superlatives

Rookie of the Year:

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Couple:

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Prom Queen and King:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Best Instagram Boyfriend:

Travis Barker

Most Popular:

Pete Davidson

Most Changed Since Freshman Year:

Billie Eilish

Biggest Overachiever:

Bernie Sanders’ mittens

Most Likely to Succeed:

Amanda Gorman

Most Mysterious:

NFT tchotchkes

Life of the Party:

Zendaya

Drama Queen and King:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Most Flirtatious:

Lizzo

Most Artistic:

Lil Nas X

Biggest Gossip:

@keithmcnallynyc

Biggest Zaddy:

Ted Lasso, aka Jason Sudeikis

Most Likely to be Late to Class:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

